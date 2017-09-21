WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A bit sad.

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity A bit sad.

A bit sad.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3233
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
So there it is, season over regarding actually winning something.

But what a season, I dare say as good as 80/81 season (that's one for the oldies - you know who you are)

For those who are unaware, we finished 4th yet due to type, capitulated to Cas in the play-off, I digress.

The best season in thirty odd years I.M.O.

So why do I feel a little sad? Well, I really thought we could beat any team on our day & but for the width of an upright it could have been so different.

I hope it's not another thirty year wait to beat this season, for the sake of you young 'uns, 'cause it's not pretty.
"What year is this?"
Re: A bit sad.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:24 pm
metallicat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 385
Thing is next year, if we don't at least equal this years achievement, we know that half the topics on here will be doom and gloom, sack the kicker / half back / full back / coach etc etc
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Re: A bit sad.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:30 pm
normycat Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 14, 2006 8:38 pm
Posts: 665
Have really enjoyed the season and look forward to Saturday. Let's best Wigan and finish on a high

