So there it is, season over regarding actually winning something.



But what a season, I dare say as good as 80/81 season (that's one for the oldies - you know who you are)



For those who are unaware, we finished 4th yet due to type, capitulated to Cas in the play-off, I digress.



The best season in thirty odd years I.M.O.



So why do I feel a little sad? Well, I really thought we could beat any team on our day & but for the width of an upright it could have been so different.



I hope it's not another thirty year wait to beat this season, for the sake of you young 'uns, 'cause it's not pretty.