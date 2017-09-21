WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints Secure Play-Off Place by Downing the Devils

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Saints Secure Play-Off Place by Downing the Devils

Post a reply
Saints Secure Play-Off Place by Downing the Devils
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:09 pm

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

Saints Secure Play-Off Place by Downing the Devils
The maths were pretty simple as St. Helens visited the AJ Bell Stadium to take on a Salford Red Devils side already in wind down, and with nothing to play for. A win would put them in the box seat for a top four finish, and the play-offs, but a loss would see them overtaken by the winner of the Warriors game with Trinity on Saturday afternoon.



Justin Holbrooks side had no room for slip-ups but nothing was more certain than Marwan Koukash having spent the week putting pressure on coach Ian Watson to spoil the Saints party.



One sides season would definitely end tonight, but the travelling fans from Saints wondered whether it would be both sides, or would their side live to fight another day.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY...
RLFANS.COM news items are posted in forums where it is thought that they will be of interest to the readership, all comments made below will also be available for viewing through the front page.
Re: Saints Secure Play-Off Place by Downing the Devils
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:08 pm
bewareshadows User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Sep 26, 2009 12:43 pm
Posts: 8614
Location: Leeds
RLFANS News Hound wrote:
Saints Secure Play-Off Place by Downing the DevilsThe maths were pretty simple as St. Helens visited the AJ Bell Stadium to take on a Salford Red Devils side already in wind down, and with nothing to play for. A win would put them in the box seat for a top four finish, and the play-offs, but a loss would see them overtaken by the winner of the Warriors game with Trinity on Saturday afternoon.



Justin Holbrooks side had no room for slip-ups but nothing was more certain than Marwan Koukash having spent the week putting pressure on coach Ian Watson to spoil the Saints party.



One sides season would definitely end tonight, but the travelling fans from Saints wondered whether it would be both sides, or would their side live to fight another day.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY...



It ain't over till it's over. We are certainly favourites but if wigan put 100 on wakey then it's saints not secure.
We can be bold enough to make a stand and do battle for our views and beliefs. But we must strive to be mature enough not to resort to unnecessary personal attacks upon people with opposing views.
Re: Saints Secure Play-Off Place by Downing the Devils
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:38 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5594
Location: Now in Enemy Country
bewareshadows wrote:
It ain't over till it's over. We are certainly favourites but if wigan put 100 on wakey then it's saints not secure.


I think 91-0 will be good enough, rat boy would have to score at least a dozen tries.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ave It!, Bulls Boy 2011, DannyB, Salford red all over and 165 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,3551,50976,2394,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM