RLFANS News Hound wrote:

Saints Secure Play-Off Place by Downing the DevilsThe maths were pretty simple as St. Helens visited the AJ Bell Stadium to take on a Salford Red Devils side already in wind down, and with nothing to play for. A win would put them in the box seat for a top four finish, and the play-offs, but a loss would see them overtaken by the winner of the Warriors game with Trinity on Saturday afternoon.







Justin Holbrooks side had no room for slip-ups but nothing was more certain than Marwan Koukash having spent the week putting pressure on coach Ian Watson to spoil the Saints party.







One sides season would definitely end tonight, but the travelling fans from Saints wondered whether it would be both sides, or would their side live to fight another day.



