Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:25 pm
mattsrhinos1978 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2017 9:37 am
Posts: 108
Agree regarding the speed of the video ref,obviously they need to get it right ,but sometimes its clear as day after ten seconds and theyr still looking a minute later.

The salary cap,whilst needed, was always going to negatively effect the quality of the competion,especially the nrl cap rising how it has. 10/15 year ago all the best british players played in superleague and were suplemented by a few world class and lots of international class nrl players.

If burgessx3,hodgson,graham,widdop,whitehead were in superleague and you added the quality of nrl player we used to bring over for example a lauititi/j taomalolo...B Webb/m moylan...M Gidley/w chambers...M bai/j mansour...S Renouf/d gagai...D Furner/w graham...a Lamb/m pearce...m johns/a seizer...D albert/a johnston and many more. If you added just the 7 brits and 9 aussies/kiwis mentioned and gave 4 each to the top 4 clubs,the standard of the current superleague would go through the roof,and it would be top heavy and not as competitive top to bottom,like it used to be. Regardless of the changes in how the games played and the ruck being a mess,i think the quality of the players will determine the quality of the comptition.

The 2004 leeds team were miles better in there era than the cas 2017 team are in this era imo
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Sat Oct 14, 2017 2:04 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5961
Location: philadelphia PA
I think 2010 when we were potentially at our peak , but for all those injuries not to mention the Magsy wigan incident
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
