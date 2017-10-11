This is a comparison that as others have pointed out is difficult to make.

However I do believe 2017 top Superleague/NRL sides are substantially physically fitter and fundamentally physically stronger

than the players of 2004, this would I think even up a lot if not all of any perceived skills gaps.

Backs are now almost the size of forwards and forwards are as fit as backs.



This increase in physicality is I would suggest a major contributor to the perceived/possible "game quality" issues.

I think this is particularly apparent, positively in the physicality and quality of goal line defence and

very negatively in the excessive wrestle at the tackle.

It is also causing high rate of injuries to what are after all very fit people.

( I also believe you can see exactly the same "quality issues" due to the increase in physical size/fitness of players in rugby union.)

All things being said I have enjoyed this season as much as any in the last 13 years.

Its just a different game now!!!!!

P.S. leeds 2004 would win but that may just be rose tinted glasses!!