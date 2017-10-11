This is a comparison that as others have pointed out is difficult to make. However I do believe 2017 top Superleague/NRL sides are substantially physically fitter and fundamentally physically stronger than the players of 2004, this would I think even up a lot if not all of any perceived skills gaps. Backs are now almost the size of forwards and forwards are as fit as backs.
This increase in physicality is I would suggest a major contributor to the perceived/possible "game quality" issues. I think this is particularly apparent, positively in the physicality and quality of goal line defence and very negatively in the excessive wrestle at the tackle. It is also causing high rate of injuries to what are after all very fit people. ( I also believe you can see exactly the same "quality issues" due to the increase in physical size/fitness of players in rugby union.) All things being said I have enjoyed this season as much as any in the last 13 years. Its just a different game now!!!!! P.S. leeds 2004 would win but that may just be rose tinted glasses!!
I'm really glad for you, but from my view the SL regular season was pretty bad and a real hard watch at times across the board (some cas games apart). Obviously the last couple of weeks were great and we are on a high still but it doesn't change all that went before it.
Agree with this and I think the game in general has to address the issues that flow from the 10 metre rule, increased physicality and fitness of all the professional game and the consequent and hugely damaging increase in the number and severity of injuries to key players pretty much across the board (imagine how frustrating it must be to have been a Wigan fan this season) and the ugly farce that the ruck and PTB have become. I suggest that nobody wants to watch the wrestling at the ruck
