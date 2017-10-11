WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004

Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:46 pm
Stevosfalseteeth Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 6:29 am
Posts: 592
Our 04 side beats Cas 17 side. Our 05 team was even better though. So near, yet so far. That Saints team of 08 was very special (except for the GF!)
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:45 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8312
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Biff - the 2007 squad was definitely a transition from 2005. Outs - Bai, Calderwood, Dunemann, McKenna, Ward, Mathers, Walker, Millard, O'Neill. Ins - Donald, Peacock, Toopi, Leuluai, Webb.

That's a pretty major set of changes in anyone's book.
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 12:34 am
Norton123 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 9:21 pm
Posts: 20
This is a comparison that as others have pointed out is difficult to make.
However I do believe 2017 top Superleague/NRL sides are substantially physically fitter and fundamentally physically stronger
than the players of 2004, this would I think even up a lot if not all of any perceived skills gaps.
Backs are now almost the size of forwards and forwards are as fit as backs.

This increase in physicality is I would suggest a major contributor to the perceived/possible "game quality" issues.
I think this is particularly apparent, positively in the physicality and quality of goal line defence and
very negatively in the excessive wrestle at the tackle.
It is also causing high rate of injuries to what are after all very fit people.
( I also believe you can see exactly the same "quality issues" due to the increase in physical size/fitness of players in rugby union.)
All things being said I have enjoyed this season as much as any in the last 13 years.
Its just a different game now!!!!!
P.S. leeds 2004 would win but that may just be rose tinted glasses!!
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 5:17 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5545
Location: Hill Valley
Norton123 wrote:
All things being said I have enjoyed this season as much as any in the last 13 years.


I'm really glad for you, but from my view the SL regular season was pretty bad and a real hard watch at times across the board (some cas games apart). Obviously the last couple of weeks were great and we are on a high still but it doesn't change all that went before it.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Post Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:10 am
Highbury Rhino Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 12, 2003 9:27 pm
Posts: 1588
Location: London
Biff Tannen wrote:
I'm really glad for you, but from my view the SL regular season was pretty bad and a real hard watch at times across the board (some cas games apart). Obviously the last couple of weeks were great and we are on a high still but it doesn't change all that went before it.


Agree with this and I think the game in general has to address the issues that flow from the 10 metre rule, increased physicality and fitness of all the professional game and the consequent and hugely damaging increase in the number and severity of injuries to key players pretty much across the board (imagine how frustrating it must be to have been a Wigan fan this season) and the ugly farce that the ruck and PTB have become. I suggest that nobody wants to watch the wrestling at the ruck
Born a Loiner die a Rhino (but not too soon I hope)
