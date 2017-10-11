WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004

Post a reply
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 10:46 pm
Stevosfalseteeth Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 6:29 am
Posts: 592
Our 04 side beats Cas 17 side. Our 05 team was even better though. So near, yet so far. That Saints team of 08 was very special (except for the GF!)
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Wed Oct 11, 2017 11:45 pm
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 8312
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
Biff - the 2007 squad was definitely a transition from 2005. Outs - Bai, Calderwood, Dunemann, McKenna, Ward, Mathers, Walker, Millard, O'Neill. Ins - Donald, Peacock, Toopi, Leuluai, Webb.

That's a pretty major set of changes in anyone's book.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C O Jones, Him, leedsnsouths, lionarmour87, Norton123, Rammer and 201 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,648,6511,41476,2944,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WALES
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
NZ
v
SAMOA
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 03:30
WC:B
IRELAND
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 05:00
WC:A
FRANCE
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 29th Oct : 06:15
WC:C/D
SCOTLAND
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Fri 3rd Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
FRANCE
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 06:30
WC:B
SAMOA
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 4th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 06:00
WC:C/D
ITALY
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 5th Nov : 08:30
WC:D
FIJI
v
WALES
TV
  
  Fri 10th Nov : 08:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
ITALY
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 04:00
WC:B
NZ
v
TONGA
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 07:00
WC:B
SAMOA
v
SCOTLAND
TV
  
  Sat 11th Nov : 09:00
WC:A
AUSTRALIA
v
LEBANON
TV
  
  Sun 12th Nov : 05:00
WC:C/D
PNG
v
USA
TV
  
  Sun 12th Nov : 07:30
WC:C
WALES
v
IRELAND
TV
  
  Sun 12th Nov : 10:00
WC:A
ENGLAND
v
FRANCE
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM