Gotcha wrote: Is it balls. You obviously haven't watched it over years.

I think the NRL has kept its standards. Ways of playing have changed, it hasn't got better, it hasn't got worse (well, it has got a bit worse as a spectacle because they can't shoulder charge or scrap any more, but that's nothing to do with quality of actual play). That's the NRL in general, but Melbourne this year are the best RL club side I've ever seen.