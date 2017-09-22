WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004

Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:59 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1026
Gotcha wrote:
It isn't only Super League going backwards. The game as a whole, including the NRL is going the same way.

Rubbish, the NRL is the strongest it's ever been.
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:23 pm
Gotcha
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 15226
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Rubbish, the NRL is the strongest it's ever been.


Is it balls. You obviously haven't watched it over years.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:39 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 1026
When precisely were the halcyon glory days of the NRL that I missed?
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:42 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5644
'99 Bulls team got 51 points albeit over 30 games. One of the most ruthless sides I've seen in SL but they got knocked out of the CC in the semi final and got beaten in the GF... scary for Cas fans :wink:
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:57 pm
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1247
Gotcha wrote:
Is it balls. You obviously haven't watched it over years.


Dont know what you have been watching, since they reduced the interchanges in the NRL there has been a lot more ball movement and I think the actually quality of the games is as good as I have seen.
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:11 pm
craigizzard
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3767
Gotcha wrote:
Is it balls. You obviously haven't watched it over years.


I think the NRL has kept its standards. Ways of playing have changed, it hasn't got better, it hasn't got worse (well, it has got a bit worse as a spectacle because they can't shoulder charge or scrap any more, but that's nothing to do with quality of actual play). That's the NRL in general, but Melbourne this year are the best RL club side I've ever seen.
