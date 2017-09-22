WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004

Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:07 am
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1617
It not even close, firstly Cas have not even won the grand final or got their yet and even if they do, the 2004 side would wipe the floor with them, there are simply not players in super league like senior furner and Ali, especially Ali, that before we mention the golden generation. Cas have assembled a good side out of misfits average players and upstarts and produced a good unit. the Leeds 2004 side was a great unit and team but backed up by some sensational individuals. the 2015 Leeds side is also way better than this Cas side. they may have lost more games than 2004 but when it came to peaking and big games they were unbeatable.

for the record i think the leeds side from 207-209 3 in a row was the best team/squad over a sustained period. that was the golden generation at the peak and only saints could get close.

for the record i think the leeds side from 207-209 3 in a row was the best team/squad over a sustained period. that was the golden generation at the peak and only saints could get close.
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:55 am
Exeter Rhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6327
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
It is a largely impossible comparison, since the competitions are so different.

I would however make the point that Leeds in 2004 had to contend with the nucleus of the unstoppable Bulls team of 2003 (that beat us five times), a Saints team that had the likes of Long, Sculthorpe and Cunningham in their prime (before the betting scandal hit later that season), and a Wigan team that were repeatedly breaking the salary cap in that period or had exemptions to do so.

In contrast, the nearest competition for Cas in 2017 seem to be a Leeds side that came close to finishing bottom of the table in the previous year...
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:18 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5460
Location: Hill Valley
tigertot wrote:
I think the difference between this Cas side & other teams from earlier years, even the better Cas team of c1992, is that this one is better coached. The Leeds, Bradford, Saints, Wigan teams were stacked with great players who played a far more off the cuff style with plenty of individual brilliance. Cas have improved as a team & as a squad over the last 4 years, but there are only probably a couple of players who are shoe-ins for England, Aus or NZ. I reckon Hull have easily the top squad in SL, but Radford lacks attacking nous as a coach.


I agree with this. Also think Wigan have a better all round squad man for man on paper than Cas. A huge amount of the plaudits and praise has to go to Powell and his coaching team for where they have got this group of players to where they are at the minute, and the style they have done it in is even more impressive.I Wish more sides in the league were coached in such a way, SL would then become a very watchable product again across the board.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:26 am
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5460
Location: Hill Valley
rollin thunder wrote:
It not even close, firstly Cas have not even won the grand final or got their yet and even if they do, the 2004 side would wipe the floor with them, there are simply not players in super league like senior furner and Ali, especially Ali, that before we mention the golden generation. Cas have assembled a good side out of misfits average players and upstarts and produced a good unit. the Leeds 2004 side was a great unit and team but backed up by some sensational individuals. the 2015 Leeds side is also way better than this Cas side. they may have lost more games than 2004 but when it came to peaking and big games they were unbeatable.

for the record i think the leeds side from 207-209 3 in a row was the best team/squad over a sustained period. that was the golden generation at the peak and only saints could get close.


Pains me to say, but although i agree with everything you say, the best team of the whole SL era was the 2006 Saints with Lyon at his peak- Sculthorpe, Long, Pryce, Wellens, Cunningham etc.. - Huge front rowers and a young Graham and Roby. Despite all our superb sides i don't think we ever got a year that would topple that team.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:10 pm
Parkside Freddie

Joined: Mon May 15, 2017 4:21 pm
Posts: 72
rollin thunder wrote:

the 2015 Leeds side is also way better than this Cas side


Guffaw, chortle, snigger
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:18 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15193
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Biff Tannen wrote:
I agree with this. Also think Wigan have a better all round squad man for man on paper than Cas. A huge amount of the plaudits and praise has to go to Powell and his coaching team for where they have got this group of players to where they are at the minute, and the style they have done it in is even more impressive.I Wish more sides in the league were coached in such a way, SL would then become a very watchable product again across the board.


I can't make my mind up about the current Wigan side.
Tomkins's - both a shadow of their former selves
Burgess - ditto atm
Lealuai - ditto
Manfredi - great player, who knows how he will come back
Gelling - too stupid for words
Gildart - great prospect but too small to be world class
Williams - great player, needs a half back coach
Forwards - Bateman - brilliant. Farrell - SL workhorse. O'L - great leader/player, how long has he left?
None of the others are up to much. Some good prospects, but that's all they are atm.

I'd rather have the Leeds squad on balance.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:31 pm
SmokeyTA
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22725
tigertot wrote:
I can't make my mind up about the current Wigan side.
Tomkins's - both a shadow of their former selves
Burgess - ditto atm
Lealuai - ditto
Manfredi - great player, who knows how he will come back
Gelling - too stupid for words
Gildart - great prospect but too small to be world class
Williams - great player, needs a half back coach
Forwards - Bateman - brilliant. Farrell - SL workhorse. O'L - great leader/player, how long has he left?
None of the others are up to much. Some good prospects, but that's all they are atm.

I'd rather have the Leeds squad on balance.

Wigan are tired. For nearly a decade now they have been focussed on physicality and they just arent strong now.

People say the SC has been a leveller and it has undoubtedly brought the big clubs back to the pack, but i think people underestimate the effect of how many games we are playing a lot of teams just look spent far too often.
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:44 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1617
[quote="Biff Tannen"]Pains me to say, but although i agree with everything you say, the best team of the whole SL era was the 2006 Saints with Lyon at his peak- Sculthorpe, Long, Pryce, Wellens, Cunningham etc.. - Huge front rowers and a young Graham and Roby. Despite all our superb sides i don't think we ever got a year that would topple that team.[/quote

Yes but we were in a bit of transition year 2006, they were great side but a year later on with practically the same squad and on course for a successive treble we whooped them in the grand final. and the next 2 years as well. our squad in 2007 was much better than out average 2006 squad only hull challenged saints that year. our 20078-2009 squad was better than saints squad 2007-2009 which was mainly the 2006 squad minus lyon from 2008 onwards.
