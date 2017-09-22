It not even close, firstly Cas have not even won the grand final or got their yet and even if they do, the 2004 side would wipe the floor with them, there are simply not players in super league like senior furner and Ali, especially Ali, that before we mention the golden generation. Cas have assembled a good side out of misfits average players and upstarts and produced a good unit. the Leeds 2004 side was a great unit and team but backed up by some sensational individuals. the 2015 Leeds side is also way better than this Cas side. they may have lost more games than 2004 but when it came to peaking and big games they were unbeatable.



for the record i think the leeds side from 207-209 3 in a row was the best team/squad over a sustained period. that was the golden generation at the peak and only saints could get close.