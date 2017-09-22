Biff Tannen wrote: The Saints, Bradford, Leeds and even Wigan and Hull teams who won little were very strong from 2003-2007, even though i think this Cas team could compete at times it wouldn't get a sniff at silverware.



All opinions of course. Cas can only beat what is in front of them right now though, and so far they have run away with the league playing top notch rugby and you can't do much more than that.

They are playing top notch rugby in comparison to the competition they have, and therefore a joy to watch. As you say they can only beat what is put in front of them, but all that competition is absolute dire in comparison to years gone by. Forget the attacking quality, even if these poor teams played with the sort of desire and intensity in defence that teams were doing in previous years, then that quality attacking game of Cas wouldn't really be happening.