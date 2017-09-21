(Website)

Post a reply 10 posts Page 1 of 1 leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm

Posts: 1244

The only two teams to get past 50 SL points in a season, but who is better?



Cas will win by a bigger margin than we did and could get even more than 50 with their game tommorow



But Leeds 2004 lost less games than Cas, had a better points difference and arguably played in a year with higher standard opposition.



Obviously bias but I still thing that young Leeds team was better (and better to watch) Les Norton

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm

Posts: 1616

Location: Dirranbandi

leedsnsouths wrote: The only two teams to get past 50 SL points in a season, but who is better?



Cas will win by a bigger margin than we did and could get even more than 50 with their game tommorow



But Leeds 2004 lost less games than Cas, had a better points difference and arguably played in a year with higher standard opposition.



Obviously bias but I still thing that young Leeds team was better (and better to watch)



We'd put at least 60 on them, as we would every other team currently in SL. If you think cas would have any hope then you weren't watching We'd put at least 60 on them, as we would every other team currently in SL. If you think cas would have any hope then you weren't watching Biff Tannen

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm

Posts: 5454

Location: Hill Valley

Les Norton wrote: We'd put at least 60 on them, as we would every other team currently in SL. If you think cas would have any hope then you weren't watching



Correct, maybe not that easy but it wouldnt be close. our 2007-2009 team would do the same in a big game. Correct, maybe not that easy but it wouldnt be close. our 2007-2009 team would do the same in a big game. What you looking at?....Butt Head!! craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm

Posts: 3766

The Leeds, Bradford, Wigan, Saints, and possibly Hull sides of 2004 would beat this year's Cas side, despite them being easily the best team in the league this year. PrinterThe Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm

Posts: 1124

leedsnsouths wrote: But Leeds 2004 lost less games than Cas, had a better points difference and arguably played in a year with higher standard opposition.



And the 2004 season was only 28 games compared to 30. And the 2004 season was only 28 games compared to 30. Him

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am

Posts: 13881

Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line

All the 2004 teams would get beaten relatively easily by Cas this year in my opinion.



Leeds were fantastic to watch and relative to the time I'd say they were better than Cas are now, but you can't ignore how the game has progressed since then. It's significantly more intense now and the 2004 teams would get hammered by both the control of the play the ball and the amount and consistency of good decisions needed in defence to stop the modern attacking plays. SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22724

craigizzard wrote: The Leeds, Bradford, Wigan, Saints, and possibly Hull sides of 2004 would beat this year's Cas side, despite them being easily the best team in the league this year.

The 2004 sides would win without breaking a sweat. The 2004 sides would win without breaking a sweat. //www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. Charlie Sheen

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm

Posts: 8726

Location: Leeds

Mathern

Calderwood

Walker

Senior

Bai

McGuire

Burrow

Ward

Diskin

McDonald

Furner

McKenna

Sinfield



Ali

McDermott

Poching

JJB



Vs



Hardaker

Minikin

Webster

Shenton

Eden

Roberts

Gale

Millington

McShane

Lynch

McMeekan

JSL

Milner



Moors

Cook

Springer

Massey King Monkey wrote: Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.



At least he'd lose his virginity. craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm

Posts: 3766

Him wrote: All the 2004 teams would get beaten relatively easily by Cas this year in my opinion.



Leeds were fantastic to watch and relative to the time I'd say they were better than Cas are now, but you can't ignore how the game has progressed since then. It's significantly more intense now and the 2004 teams would get hammered by both the control of the play the ball and the amount and consistency of good decisions needed in defence to stop the modern attacking plays.



B#llocks. There's no player in that Cas side close to Farrell, Newton, Sculthorpe,Cunningham, Long, Lauititi, Senior, Sinfield, McGuire (2004), Harris, Vainakolo, Hape, Fielden and a load more.



Fact of the matter is that if they'd have been coming up a decade later with the real-terms cut salary cap and the improvement of competitor competitions 90% of them would have gone to the NRL or started off in Union without even touching League. B#llocks. There's no player in that Cas side close to Farrell, Newton, Sculthorpe,Cunningham, Long, Lauititi, Senior, Sinfield, McGuire (2004), Harris, Vainakolo, Hape, Fielden and a load more.Fact of the matter is that if they'd have been coming up a decade later with the real-terms cut salary cap and the improvement of competitor competitions 90% of them would have gone to the NRL or started off in Union without even touching League. Charlie Sheen

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 10:26 pm

Posts: 8726

Location: Leeds

There were some stars in the competition back then, no doubt. However, the standard outside the top 4 was horrendous. King Monkey wrote: Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.



At least he'd lose his virginity. Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Charlie Sheen, craigizzard and 84 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 10 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,635,365 963 76,239 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV TODAY : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV TODAY : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS TODAY : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH TOMORROW : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > TOMORROW : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < TOMORROW : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























