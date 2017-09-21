The only two teams to get past 50 SL points in a season, but who is better?
Cas will win by a bigger margin than we did and could get even more than 50 with their game tommorow
But Leeds 2004 lost less games than Cas, had a better points difference and arguably played in a year with higher standard opposition.
Obviously bias but I still thing that young Leeds team was better (and better to watch)
Cas will win by a bigger margin than we did and could get even more than 50 with their game tommorow
But Leeds 2004 lost less games than Cas, had a better points difference and arguably played in a year with higher standard opposition.
Obviously bias but I still thing that young Leeds team was better (and better to watch)