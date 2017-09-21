WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004

Board index Super League - Super 8s Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004

Post a reply
Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:00 pm
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1244
The only two teams to get past 50 SL points in a season, but who is better?

Cas will win by a bigger margin than we did and could get even more than 50 with their game tommorow

But Leeds 2004 lost less games than Cas, had a better points difference and arguably played in a year with higher standard opposition.

Obviously bias but I still thing that young Leeds team was better (and better to watch)
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:10 pm
Les Norton User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 18, 2007 2:59 pm
Posts: 1616
Location: Dirranbandi
leedsnsouths wrote:
The only two teams to get past 50 SL points in a season, but who is better?

Cas will win by a bigger margin than we did and could get even more than 50 with their game tommorow

But Leeds 2004 lost less games than Cas, had a better points difference and arguably played in a year with higher standard opposition.

Obviously bias but I still thing that young Leeds team was better (and better to watch)


We'd put at least 60 on them, as we would every other team currently in SL. If you think cas would have any hope then you weren't watching
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:20 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5454
Location: Hill Valley
Les Norton wrote:
We'd put at least 60 on them, as we would every other team currently in SL. If you think cas would have any hope then you weren't watching


Correct, maybe not that easy but it wouldnt be close. our 2007-2009 team would do the same in a big game.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:47 pm
craigizzard Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3765
The Leeds, Bradford, Wigan, Saints, and possibly Hull sides of 2004 would beat this year's Cas side, despite them being easily the best team in the league this year.
Re: Cas 2017 vs Leeds 2004
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:52 pm
PrinterThe Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1124
leedsnsouths wrote:
But Leeds 2004 lost less games than Cas, had a better points difference and arguably played in a year with higher standard opposition.


And the 2004 season was only 28 games compared to 30.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: althommo, Biff Tannen, C O Jones, cheekydiddles, craigizzard, Frosties., Jrrhino, Leeds Thirteen, leedsnsouths, Les Norton, lionarmour87, nottinghamtiger, Sam Buca II, southyorksdave, The Eagle, WF Rhino and 339 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,3182,95376,2394,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
4
- 30ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM