tbf, Salford never gave themselves a chance.

you have to stay in these types of games, instead they slowly worked themselves out of it.

Saints, whilst nothing like the team they used to be, are no mugs, they know how to turn the screw without looking like World beaters, and Salford just couldn't respond with all that dropped ball and penalties.

Saints are the weakest of the final 4, I expect them to fall at the first hurdle, the codheads aren't all that either so there's gonna have to be some twisty turns for them to get anywhere.