Re: Salford Saints
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:09 am
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
As much as I was shouting for Salford, I do think Child got the twp big calls right just before half time.

Liam Watts incident was never a sending off, but two wrongs dont make a right. When Walmsley was initially going into collision, he appeared to go in with the palm of his hand. That is legal.

:CLAP: nothing wrong with the collision
Re: Salford Saints
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:35 am
Lets hope Cas have left out too many players tonight and Hull get the win. If not Saints could be playing Leeds. This would be much easier for them.

From what I saw of Saints last night they will really have to raise their game to compete with Cas.
Re: Salford Saints
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:43 am
It was too much to hope for that Salford would look in any way interested in that game. Hey ho - it was good to dream!
Re: Salford Saints
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:12 pm
bren2k wrote:
It was too much to hope for that Salford would look in any way interested in that game. Hey ho - it was good to dream!


I think that you are being a bit harsh on them Bren.
Although Saints won the game easily in the end, Salford were the better side until they had a player red carded and if anything, they just struggled to control their aggression.
Re: Salford Saints
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:45 pm
Prince Buster wrote:
Lets hope Cas have left out too many players tonight and Hull get the win. If not Saints could be playing Leeds. This would be much easier for them.

From what I saw of Saints last night they will really have to raise their game to compete with Cas.
.. Saints are the only team to beat cas at their place this season..i...don't be so sure!
