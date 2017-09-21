WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford Saints

Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:35 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2124
BOJ042 wrote:
the biggest season of missed opportunity in the super league era- we only have ourselves to blame- we were not able to close out about 5 games we should of won - the last 2 when the season was on line were the worst.....
someone buy a half back that can do that!!!

you guys are happy with season I am shattered!!!!!!!1

Give it a rest, the record is sticking on the same rubbish you keep spouting.
You make Wilzay sound positive! :CRAZY:
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:40 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8546
BOJ042 wrote:
the biggest season of missed opportunity in the super league era- we only have ourselves to blame- we were not able to close out about 5 games we should of won - the last 2 when the season was on line were the worst.....
someone buy a half back that can do that!!!

you guys are happy with season I am shattered!!!!!!!1


Must be really hard in your arm chair, really going the extra mile.
Maybe, just maybe, we will learn from this season and put in a real challenge next season.
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:42 pm
wakefield1990 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 10, 2016 8:00 pm
Posts: 35
Can someone explain why Warmsley got put on report but yet wasn't penalised?
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:44 pm
nathb6 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 8:28 pm
Posts: 40
Cant help feeling shattered though. Im not dissapointed one bit im very proud of the team and everyone involved I just cant help thinking weve had an amazing opportunity this season. A little bit more luck and we would have all been dreaming....
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:51 pm
Willzay User avatar
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6609
BOJ042 wrote:
the biggest season of missed opportunity in the super league era- we only have ourselves to blame- we were not able to close out about 5 games we should of won - the last 2 when the season was on line were the worst.....
someone buy a half back that can do that!!!

you guys are happy with season I am shattered!!!!!!!1


Can't imagine Watching a game at 6 in the morning would help with that.
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:56 pm
FickleFingerOfFate User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013 11:52 pm
Posts: 2124
A little off topic but I think with all the uncertainty about the ground this season, being tipped for bottom 4 (again) and having the smallest budget, I don't think anyone has cause to complain.
If you want us to be on the right side of those fine lines, get down and get a season ticket, don't make excuses not to.
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 pm
LyndsayGill User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 11:27 am
Posts: 1667
Listening to the clown who was commentating you'd think that only Wigan were in with a chance of fourth place if Saints had lost. What is his problem with Wakefield Trinity, anybody any idea.?
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:18 pm
metallicat User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 385
Game ruined by Childs inability to ref a game evenly, no surprise frustration eventually boiled over.
BOJ042 - we are all frustrated that we have missed out on top 4 when really we ought to have made it in, but your incessant whinging and whining is boring. Time to put it behind us and get on look forward to further improvement next year and the New Belle Vue
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:18 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 6150
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Saints still in the effin competition. FFS!!!!!!
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:44 pm
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1672
As much as I was shouting for Salford, I do think Child got the twp big calls right just before half time.

Liam Watts incident was never a sending off, but two wrongs dont make a right. When Walmsley was initially going into collision, he appeared to go in with the palm of his hand. That is legal.
