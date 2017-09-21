|
BOJ042 wrote:
the biggest season of missed opportunity in the super league era- we only have ourselves to blame- we were not able to close out about 5 games we should of won - the last 2 when the season was on line were the worst.....
someone buy a half back that can do that!!!
you guys are happy with season I am shattered!!!!!!!1
Give it a rest, the record is sticking on the same rubbish you keep spouting.
You make Wilzay sound positive!
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:40 pm
BOJ042 wrote:
Must be really hard in your arm chair, really going the extra mile.
Maybe, just maybe, we will learn from this season and put in a real challenge next season.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:42 pm
Can someone explain why Warmsley got put on report but yet wasn't penalised?
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:44 pm
Cant help feeling shattered though. Im not dissapointed one bit im very proud of the team and everyone involved I just cant help thinking weve had an amazing opportunity this season. A little bit more luck and we would have all been dreaming....
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:51 pm
BOJ042 wrote:
Can't imagine Watching a game at 6 in the morning would help with that.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:56 pm
A little off topic but I think with all the uncertainty about the ground this season, being tipped for bottom 4 (again) and having the smallest budget, I don't think anyone has cause to complain.
If you want us to be on the right side of those fine lines, get down and get a season ticket, don't make excuses not to.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 pm
Listening to the clown who was commentating you'd think that only Wigan were in with a chance of fourth place if Saints had lost. What is his problem with Wakefield Trinity, anybody any idea.?
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:18 pm
Game ruined by Childs inability to ref a game evenly, no surprise frustration eventually boiled over.
BOJ042 - we are all frustrated that we have missed out on top 4 when really we ought to have made it in, but your incessant whinging and whining is boring. Time to put it behind us and get on look forward to further improvement next year and the New Belle Vue
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:18 pm
|
Saints still in the effin competition. FFS!!!!!!
|
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:44 pm
As much as I was shouting for Salford, I do think Child got the twp big calls right just before half time.
Liam Watts incident was never a sending off, but two wrongs dont make a right. When Walmsley was initially going into collision, he appeared to go in with the palm of his hand. That is legal.
