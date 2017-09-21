WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford Saints

Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:42 pm
nathb6

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011
Posts: 39
What a pile of rubbish
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:46 pm
trintalk


Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017
Posts: 29
We have no chance,Salford are giving to many penalties away.Only one result.
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:59 pm
Willzay



Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010
Posts: 6608
Don't know what people are expecting Salford have been on holiday mode since they qualified for the top eight
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:07 pm
nathb6

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011
Posts: 39
A bit more pride maybe?
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:10 pm
Wakefield No 1



Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004
Posts: 8807
Salford aren't helping themselves but one eyed jack in the middle is doing well with his saints shirt on! The frustration is spoiling the game.. we didn't expect Salford to win but there chances have been reduced to zero with him charge!! Although he had no option with sending off..
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:11 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head


Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006
Posts: 10591
Hard luck guys. Chins up though, great season and things are really looking up for your club. I'll cross my fingers for you in the second half, but it's going to take a miracle tbf.
Re: Salford Saints
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:12 pm
FickleFingerOfFate



Joined: Sat Mar 16, 2013
Posts: 2122
Not really helping themselves by dropping the ball in their own half and gifting possession to Saints.
A couple of weeks is a long time and Walmsley only gets put on report.

