I think with the emergence of Reiss Butterworth and with Sam Hallas as likely first choice (assuming Moore doesn't stay), Lumb would still be on the outskirts of the 17 next season and at this stage he needs to be playing regularly. If Moore or Halafihi stays, he'd likely not get a sniff again (although I think he's better than Halafihi). Good kid, looked to have some good ability but never saw enough of him to say one way or the other for definite. Hope he goes well.