Re: Newcomer
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:34 am
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5778
Location: east east hull
billysbestmate wrote:
Youm meen like me :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Yes the village always needs an idiot we've had a long line of them and your the best since houghtons heroes
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Newcomer
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:43 am
BiltonRobin
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 312
billysbestmate wrote:
Youm meen like me :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:


Billy, you are alway made welcome on this forum. Your enlightened views make for interesting reading.
I liken you to a French Farce, full of wit and humour, but little understood.


I've just completed a Working with Challenging Behaviour course and it seems to be working !!!

Anyway welcome Robin4ever
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978
