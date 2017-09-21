Sandro II Terrorista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm

Posts: 11450

Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2



Website Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm11450Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2

Mild Rover wrote: Big hug!



Too much?



Too much.



Off you?



Yes. Off you?Yes. In the beginning

Was the word

And the word

Was Goose



And love the word of Goose

Was Honk

A sound that replicates

The sound of the grand opening crack

Of the primordial egg



In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.

A honk sound

That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists

On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.



Those ignorants, whose minds,

Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101

And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose

And more over hypocriteness to the goose



Here's through the eva

The bial unique beats of

Electro-chemical fusion of

Techno-funk final scratching

That makes our tail feathers

Shake Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm

Posts: 937

Mild Rover wrote: Big hug!



Too much?



Too much.



Oh well. That's him gone.



You always have to go to far don't you. Oh well. That's him gone.You always have to go to far don't you. billysbestmate Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm

Posts: 11

Sandro II Terrorista wrote: Welcome along, always good to see new contributors.

Youm meen like me Youm meen like me Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: billysbestmate, Burtons Forearm and 105 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 9 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Hull KR Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,635,402 1,946 76,239 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV TODAY : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV TODAY : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS TODAY : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH TOMORROW : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > TOMORROW : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < TOMORROW : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























