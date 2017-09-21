WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newcomer

Newcomer
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:13 pm
robin4ever Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 am
Posts: 3
Hello, fellow robins... i've been tempted to join for years, anyhow finally took the plunge.....
Re: Newcomer
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:24 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 165
Location: East Hull
Don't get into a conversation with Dave K about anything actually related to Rugby League, the guy doesn't have a clue.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: Newcomer
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:47 pm
robin4ever Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 am
Posts: 3
Hi, yes iv'e followed the forum for years , i think Dave is about the only FC fan that comes on here and makes for a reasonable debate on the Robins performances. Thanks for the welcome.
Re: Newcomer
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:10 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 937
Hope you enjoy it.
Re: Newcomer
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:21 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11450
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Welcome along, always good to see new contributors.
Re: Newcomer
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:20 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9872
Location: Leicestershire.
Big hug!

Too much?

Too much.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Newcomer
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:02 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11450
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Mild Rover wrote:
Big hug!

Too much?

Too much.


Off you?

Yes.
Re: Newcomer
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:27 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 937
Mild Rover wrote:
Big hug!

Too much?

Too much.


Oh well. That's him gone.

You always have to go to far don't you.

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, Burtons Forearm, reliant robin, Shazbaz and 54 guests

