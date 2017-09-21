WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - England academy

Board index Super League - Super 8s St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv England academy

Post a reply
England academy
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:18 pm
Northern light Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 25, 2015 7:59 pm
Posts: 35
Not one saints lad in the England academy squad. Doesn't look good for our future. Time for a change in the set up?. Wigan leading the way again
Re: England academy
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:02 pm
SecondRowSaint User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 28, 2011 2:39 pm
Posts: 609
Got a link to the full squad?
Rugby is like a hard game of chess!
Re: England academy
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:49 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30220
SecondRowSaint wrote:
Got a link to the full squad?


From the Wigan official site.
http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... s-selected
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Rogues Gallery, SecondRowSaint, wirefox and 84 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,0922,45876,2384,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM