karetaker wrote: Couple of interesting games coming up,if Salford some how manage to find the form from earlier this season and Saints. Then I think the Wakefield Wigan game will be massive for both, so for no real reason I hope Salford win tonight.

The downside would be giving Wigan a sniff. It might divide opinion but Saints are the slightly lesser evil for me.Although if anyone could guarantee a Salford/Wakefield double, for an all Yorkshire top 4 play off then I'd take it