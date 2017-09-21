WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - St Helens,Wakefield and Wigan.

Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:48 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3525
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Couple of interesting games coming up,if Salford some how manage to find the form from earlier this season and Saints. Then I think the Wakefield Wigan game will be massive for both, so for no real reason I hope Salford win tonight.

