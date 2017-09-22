Mike Oxlong

Grimmy wrote: The shareholders, they are the ones who have actually put money into the club. If I don't go to the game on Saturday, Frank Paul Nu'uausala won't lose a penny (sadly!). I agree that you pay your money and take your choice, and that it may indirectly influence the club's actions, but that's as far as I'd go with it. The players don't owe me anything just because I've paid to watch them over the years.



I agree, but what it will influence is how much those shareholders, sponsors etc, put into the club and whether or not they take their money elsewhere, which will then mean the club doesn't have as much to spend on salaries so when it comes to renewal time, FPN has to take a 20% cut or go elsewhere. I'm not saying for one minute players owe fans a thing (some have the mentality though that they do) I just wish they all did that's all.



No client to buy a produce = no shareholders investing in the product.



When it goes tits up first people to walk away are shareholders in business they will just move onto to the next investment.



So without the clients shareholders would just walk away.



Or another way Tesco would not here if it were not for the customers after all the shareholders could never afford to keep paying wages week in week out and neither could ours. Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Grimmy wrote: We aren't though, are we? We are paying the club for a rugby game, and we get a rugby games in return, it's a fair exchange. I don't get this sense of entitlement, as though the players owe us something for that. Especially when some fans clearly aren't willing to support the players during a bit of adversity, why should the players feel indebted to them?



Oh i dont know Grimmy there have been plenty of adverse moments over the laat couple of seasons that the fans have stood by. Bateman-gate, Sam Tomkins ankle-gate, Millwall-gate and the forthcoming Australia SL match-gate off the top of my head. probably many more. i want Hull to lose tonight and us to win on Saturday and have a shot at the GF no matter how the season has gone on a personal note but i do see both sides of the argument.



Azul wrote: Give it a rest.

We’re all entitled to an opinion.



I love the club. But I have more in my life than Wigan Rugby. Therefore when it’s utter turgid (not for a week or two but for almost 3 years) then there’s plenty of other things to spend my hard earned on.



I don't disagree. As others have said, it's your money, it's your choice what you spend it on. If you choose to turn your back on the club when things don't go so well that's not very supportive is it? You turn up as a 'spectator' not as a supporter when things are going well.



Azul wrote: Give it a rest.

We’re all entitled to an opinion.



I love the club. But I have more in my life than Wigan Rugby. Therefore when it’s utter turgid (not for a week or two but for almost 3 years) then there’s plenty of other things to spend my hard earned on.



Yes but his comment wasn't about whether you're entitled to spend your money elsewhere or not. Of course you are. But does a latics fan, for example, choosing to spend his money at football still entitle him to call himself a Warriors fan? Of course it doesn't! Where you choose to spend your money dictates whether you're a fan or not otherwise we're all fans of everything!

Anyway, that's by the by as I believe the comment was about 'fans' hoping their team loses etc. which is exactly the definition of what a fan isn't.



Phuzzy wrote: Yes but his comment wasn't about whether you're entitled to spend your money elsewhere or not. Of course you are. But does a latics fan, for example, choosing to spend his money at football still entitle him to call himself a Warriors fan? Of course it doesn't! Where you choose to spend your money dictates whether you're a fan or not otherwise we're all fans of everything!



Anyway, that's by the by as I believe the comment was about 'fans' hoping their team loses etc. which is exactly the definition of what a fan isn't.



You interpreted my comment well Phuzzy. My terminology was 'supporters'. I just don't see the supportive nature of somebody wanting their club to lose?

You interpreted my comment well Phuzzy. My terminology was 'supporters'. I just don't see the supportive nature of somebody wanting their club to lose?

We all know the standard of RL hasn't been great for most of the season but I'll continue to support the club. I'll turn up when I can, I'll cheer, I'll rant etc. I just can't see how anybody could genuinely want their club to lose.

hatty wrote: The club is already 2k lighter on support over the last 3yrs so I suppose another one won't matter.......will it?

People are tired of what is going on at the club and can you blame them? You pay your money and you takes your choice, I will continue to support them and always will do however for the 1st time in 36yrs i won't be renewing my season ticket, I will pick and choose my games just as the club quite clearly do, but no doubt i will get a call from Kris Radlinski again, stating he understood stands my concerns and things are changing at the club and they want to make the fans feel part of everything that goes on, but i'm sorry Kris you fooled me last time....it won't happen again.



I agree. I've had a season ticket since 1977 but I won't be renewing this time unless major changes are made in the off season. I don't enjoy going to the games anymore. I am not a fan who expects to win every game but I do expect to be entertained.



In all my years of watching Wigan I don't think I have ever been as bored as I have this season. I accept that we have had a large number of injuries but whilst the playing personnel may have changed in recent weeks the style of rugby hasn't. A few weeks ago after the Catalan game John Winder stated that the players had been told to play boring rugby, and this was certainly the case for the first 60 minutes or so. Yes, this may have produced a result but it also produced yet another display that was painful to watch.



I remember Maurice Lindsay saying years ago that we were in the entertainment industry. How things have changed. If I wanted to watch wrestling then I would watch that s**t on TV.



I agree. I've had a season ticket since 1977 but I won't be renewing this time unless major changes are made in the off season. I don't enjoy going to the games anymore. I am not a fan who expects to win every game but I do expect to be entertained.

In all my years of watching Wigan I don't think I have ever been as bored as I have this season. I accept that we have had a large number of injuries but whilst the playing personnel may have changed in recent weeks the style of rugby hasn't. A few weeks ago after the Catalan game John Winder stated that the players had been told to play boring rugby, and this was certainly the case for the first 60 minutes or so. Yes, this may have produced a result but it also produced yet another display that was painful to watch.

I remember Maurice Lindsay saying years ago that we were in the entertainment industry. How things have changed. If I wanted to watch wrestling then I would watch that s**t on TV.

If this makes me a bad fan then so be it.



Bigredwarrior wrote: You interpreted my comment well Phuzzy. My terminology was 'supporters'. I just don't see the supportive nature of somebody wanting their club to lose?

We all know the standard of RL hasn't been great for most of the season but I'll continue to support the club. I'll turn up when I can, I'll cheer, I'll rant etc. I just can't see how anybody could genuinely want their club to lose.

Me neither mate. I've been as dissatisfied as the next man by the standards this year but I've not paid my money to hope they don't get a shot at the title or the opportunity to defend the WCC next year. I ALWAYS want Wigan to win regardless of circumstance and, for those saying we have no chance in the final, remember Sheffield at Wembley or St Helens, Grand Final winners 2014. I believe no one gave those a chance either!



Me neither mate. I've been as dissatisfied as the next man by the standards this year but I've not paid my money to hope they don't get a shot at the title or the opportunity to defend the WCC next year. I ALWAYS want Wigan to win regardless of circumstance and, for those saying we have no chance in the final, remember Sheffield at Wembley or St Helens, Grand Final winners 2014. I believe no one gave those a chance either!

That said, I think it will be a moot point come 10 o clock tonight.

Phuzzy wrote: Me neither mate. I've been as dissatisfied as the next man by the standards this year but I've not paid my money to hope they don't get a shot at the title or the opportunity to defend the WCC next year. I ALWAYS want Wigan to win regardless of circumstance and, for those saying we have no chance in the final, remember Sheffield at Wembley or St Helens, Grand Final winners 2014. I believe no one gave those a chance either!



I always want Wigan to win as well. I hate losing and after a loss will want various members of the team sacked along with the coach, the ref to be shot and Eddie Hemmings hung, drawn and quartered. I will swear blind I won't be going to the next game but I usually do. And whan I am on my way my optimism returns. If we have injuries I imagine a young player coming in and having a stormer. That sort of thing. Well that is how it has been up to this last couple of seasons. I now go to games hoping we don't lose. There is a big difference. I used to be able to think of why, even when the odds were against us with players missing, we could win the game. Now I can't.



I always want Wigan to win as well. I hate losing and after a loss will want various members of the team sacked along with the coach, the ref to be shot and Eddie Hemmings hung, drawn and quartered. I will swear blind I won't be going to the next game but I usually do. And whan I am on my way my optimism returns. If we have injuries I imagine a young player coming in and having a stormer. That sort of thing. Well that is how it has been up to this last couple of seasons. I now go to games hoping we don't lose. There is a big difference. I used to be able to think of why, even when the odds were against us with players missing, we could win the game. Now I can't.

As to Wakefield it's probably not going to matter but if the players throw Wane's playbook away and play what is in front of them I see no reason why that squad could not win comfortably. Play by the Wane playbook and forget it. If by some miracle a win did get us into the top four, the only chance we have of doing a Sheffield is if the players tell Wane to shove off. Mind you given the resources Wigan have and the players we have we should be genuine contenders not underdogs.

