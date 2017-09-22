hatty wrote: The club is already 2k lighter on support over the last 3yrs so I suppose another one won't matter.......will it?

People are tired of what is going on at the club and can you blame them? You pay your money and you takes your choice, I will continue to support them and always will do however for the 1st time in 36yrs i won't be renewing my season ticket, I will pick and choose my games just as the club quite clearly do, but no doubt i will get a call from Kris Radlinski again, stating he understood stands my concerns and things are changing at the club and they want to make the fans feel part of everything that goes on, but i'm sorry Kris you fooled me last time....it won't happen again.

I agree. I've had a season ticket since 1977 but I won't be renewing this time unless major changes are made in the off season. I don't enjoy going to the games anymore. I am not a fan who expects to win every game but I do expect to be entertained.In all my years of watching Wigan I don't think I have ever been as bored as I have this season. I accept that we have had a large number of injuries but whilst the playing personnel may have changed in recent weeks the style of rugby hasn't. A few weeks ago after the Catalan game John Winder stated that the players had been told to play boring rugby, and this was certainly the case for the first 60 minutes or so. Yes, this may have produced a result but it also produced yet another display that was painful to watch.I remember Maurice Lindsay saying years ago that we were in the entertainment industry. How things have changed. If I wanted to watch wrestling then I would watch that s**t on TV.If this makes me a bad fan then so be it.