Grimmy wrote: The shareholders, they are the ones who have actually put money into the club. If I don't go to the game on Saturday, Frank Paul Nu'uausala won't lose a penny (sadly!). I agree that you pay your money and take your choice, and that it may indirectly influence the club's actions, but that's as far as I'd go with it. The players don't owe me anything just because I've paid to watch them over the years.

I agree, but what it will influence is how much those shareholders, sponsors etc, put into the club and whether or not they take their money elsewhere, which will then mean the club doesn't have as much to spend on salaries so when it comes to renewal time, FPN has to take a 20% cut or go elsewhere. I'm not saying for one minute players owe fans a thing (some have the mentality though that they do) I just wish they all did that's all.