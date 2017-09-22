WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad.

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad.

Post a reply
Re: Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:06 am
Mike Oxlong User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 01, 2005 9:53 am
Posts: 3099
Grimmy wrote:
The shareholders, they are the ones who have actually put money into the club. If I don't go to the game on Saturday, Frank Paul Nu'uausala won't lose a penny (sadly!). I agree that you pay your money and take your choice, and that it may indirectly influence the club's actions, but that's as far as I'd go with it. The players don't owe me anything just because I've paid to watch them over the years.


I agree, but what it will influence is how much those shareholders, sponsors etc, put into the club and whether or not they take their money elsewhere, which will then mean the club doesn't have as much to spend on salaries so when it comes to renewal time, FPN has to take a 20% cut or go elsewhere. I'm not saying for one minute players owe fans a thing (some have the mentality though that they do) I just wish they all did that's all.
Re: Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:07 am
tank123 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Sep 02, 2007 8:31 pm
Posts: 1665
No client to buy a produce = no shareholders investing in the product.

When it goes tits up first people to walk away are shareholders in business they will just move onto to the next investment.

So without the clients shareholders would just walk away.

Or another way Tesco would not here if it were not for the customers after all the shareholders could never afford to keep paying wages week in week out and neither could ours.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Azul, Bigredwarrior, exiled Warrior, Geoff, Grimmy, hatty, jonh, kirtonLindseyWolf, Mike Oxlong, Seth, tank123, Towns88 and 332 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,5842,29476,2394,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
30
- 0BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM