Re: Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:14 pm
jonh
Personally I will be cheering on Trinity on Saturday. Sad but true.

The lower we finish in the league the better, for the club to move forward.
Re: Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:21 pm
LyndsayGill
PrinterThe wrote:
Not sure they'd be allowed to make that many changes to the announced 19 man squad.


There's still time for a virus.
Re: Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:27 pm
jonh wrote:
Personally I will be cheering on Trinity on Saturday. Sad but true.

The lower we finish in the league the better, for the club to move forward.


It’s strange watching tonight hoping for a result that goes against Wigan’s top 4 points. It’ll be the same tomorrow.
But I’m desperate for this season to finish. Desperate for change at the club.
Desperate for a reason to go back watching the club next year. If Wane and his motley crew are there, I won’t be.
Re: Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:19 am
Got some cracking 'supporters' haven't we?

The club is better off without people like you in my opinion. If you can't support them through bad times, you have no claim on being a supporter through the good times.
Re: Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:46 am
hatty
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Got some cracking 'supporters' haven't we?

The club is better off without people like you in my opinion. If you can't support them through bad times, you have no claim on being a supporter through the good times.

The club is already 2k lighter on support over the last 3yrs so I suppose another one won't matter.......will it?
People are tired of what is going on at the club and can you blame them? You pay your money and you takes your choice, I will continue to support them and always will do however for the 1st time in 36yrs i won't be renewing my season ticket, I will pick and choose my games just as the club quite clearly do, but no doubt i will get a call from Kris Radlinski again, stating he understood stands my concerns and things are changing at the club and they want to make the fans feel part of everything that goes on, but i'm sorry Kris you fooled me last time....it won't happen again.
Re: Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:12 am
Mike Oxlong
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Got some cracking 'supporters' haven't we?

The club is better off without people like you in my opinion. If you can't support them through bad times, you have no claim on being a supporter through the good times.


Comments like this always make me laugh. We aren't fans allowed to voice their opinions when their team is playing poorly? They are the ones putting the money in pockets of players, and if players aren't performing fans have every right to say they aren't happy and make the decision not to attend games. Doesn't make you any less of a fan in my eyes just because you don't walk through the turnstile every week no matter how well the team is or isn't playing. Watching sport is becoming an expensive day out these days in this country, especially if you have a family, and if they are having to fork out £80-100 a week for a day out to the rugby, I for one would be expecting something worthwhile back for that money.
