Bigredwarrior wrote: Got some cracking 'supporters' haven't we?



The club is better off without people like you in my opinion. If you can't support them through bad times, you have no claim on being a supporter through the good times.

The club is already 2k lighter on support over the last 3yrs so I suppose another one won't matter.......will it?People are tired of what is going on at the club and can you blame them? You pay your money and you takes your choice, I will continue to support them and always will do however for the 1st time in 36yrs i won't be renewing my season ticket, I will pick and choose my games just as the club quite clearly do, but no doubt i will get a call from Kris Radlinski again, stating he understood stands my concerns and things are changing at the club and they want to make the fans feel part of everything that goes on, but i'm sorry Kris you fooled me last time....it won't happen again.