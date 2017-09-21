Wigan Warriors 19-Man Squad
John Bateman, Joe Bretherton, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.
Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... qwZWAyJ.99
John Bateman, Joe Bretherton, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins, George Williams.
Read more at http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... qwZWAyJ.99