Re: Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:19 pm
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Isn't Patton one of the players advertising next season's memberships?


Similar to what Sandow did last year.
Re: Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:26 pm
Anyone got a link to the first Warrington squad Smith played?
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:05 pm
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Isn't Patton one of the players advertising next season's memberships?


Way things are going he might soon be selling you a programme too
Re: Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:24 pm
Philth wrote:
Anyone got a link to the first Warrington squad Smith played?


Not sure they did squads then? This was the team anyway:

Hicks, Johnson, Gleeson, Grix, King, Briers, Monaghan, Morley, Clarke, Rauhihi, L. Anderson, V. Anderson, Mitchell. Replacements: Wood, Higham, Pickersgill, Harrison.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/rugby_l ... 928258.stm
Re: Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:41 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Not sure they did squads then? This was the team anyway:

Hicks, Johnson, Gleeson, Grix, King, Briers, Monaghan, Morley, Clarke, Rauhihi, L. Anderson, V. Anderson, Mitchell. Replacements: Wood, Higham, Pickersgill, Harrison.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/rugby_l ... 928258.stm


Decent bunch of players, better than this years squad, yet still misfiring for some reason.
