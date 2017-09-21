|
The All New Chester Wire wrote:
Isn't Patton one of the players advertising next season's memberships?
Similar to what Sandow did last year.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:26 pm
Anyone got a link to the first Warrington squad Smith played?
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:05 pm
Way things are going he might soon be selling you a programme too
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:24 pm
Philth wrote:
Anyone got a link to the first Warrington squad Smith played?
Not sure they did squads then? This was the team anyway:
Hicks, Johnson, Gleeson, Grix, King, Briers, Monaghan, Morley, Clarke, Rauhihi, L. Anderson, V. Anderson, Mitchell. Replacements: Wood, Higham, Pickersgill, Harrison.http://news.bbc.co.uk/sport1/hi/rugby_l ... 928258.stm
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:41 pm
Decent bunch of players, better than this years squad, yet still misfiring for some reason.
