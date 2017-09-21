|
WOLVES SQUAD
Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Brad Dwyer, Kurt Gidley, Peta Hiku, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Harvey Livett, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Morgan Smith
Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:55 am
Ratchford at FB, Hiku/Pomeroy/Livett/Russell in the backs, Brown and Patton, Gids at starting hooker with Clark on impact, Hill/ Sims/Jullien/Hughes (ugh)/ Cooper
Savelio/ Currie/ Clark/ Philbin
Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:58 am
Young Declan isn't in the squad.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:12 pm
Ah no he isn't. Gids into the halves then (even though he is most effective from dummy half)
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:44 pm
Unchanged starting 13 from last week
Savelio, Dwyer, Philbin and Jullien on the bench according to TS
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:58 pm
So dropping Smith and Johnson who is dropped anyway from the bench to be replaced with Dwyer and Philbin, I don't mind Philbin coming in I was surprised he didn't play Sunday, he was 18th man.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:30 pm
Surprised no one has mentioned patton disapearing from the squads recently, form, injury it hasn't been touched on either way, He's just vanished.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:08 pm
Such a shame that Crosby couldn't have been in there, would have been nice for the fans to be able to give him a bit of a lift in what's bee a very challenging season for him.
Lets hope he gets the support him & his family needs during the close season, and he's back on board for next year.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:29 pm
Possibly truth in the Salford rumour then?
Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:02 pm
Isn't Patton one of the players advertising next season's memberships?
