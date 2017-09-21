WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Final squad of the season for HKR.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Final squad of the season for HKR.

Post a reply
Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:18 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3525
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
WOLVES SQUAD

Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Brad Dwyer, Kurt Gidley, Peta Hiku, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Harvey Livett, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Morgan Smith
Re: Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:55 am
mark_m User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 11435
Ratchford at FB, Hiku/Pomeroy/Livett/Russell in the backs, Brown and Patton, Gids at starting hooker with Clark on impact, Hill/ Sims/Jullien/Hughes (ugh)/ Cooper

Savelio/ Currie/ Clark/ Philbin
Re: Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:58 am
Lord Tony Smith User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 7868
Location: Warrington
mark_m wrote:
Ratchford at FB, Hiku/Pomeroy/Livett/Russell in the backs, Brown and Patton, Gids at starting hooker with Clark on impact, Hill/ Sims/Jullien/Hughes (ugh)/ Cooper

Savelio/ Currie/ Clark/ Philbin

Young Declan isn't in the squad.
Re: Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:12 pm
mark_m User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 11435
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Young Declan isn't in the squad.


Ah no he isn't. Gids into the halves then (even though he is most effective from dummy half)
Re: Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:44 pm
WalterWizard User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 9:52 pm
Posts: 2916
Location: Wire Land
Unchanged starting 13 from last week

Savelio, Dwyer, Philbin and Jullien on the bench according to TS
Warrington Wolves and Woolston Rovers - The PERFECT combination

//www.warringtonwolves.com
//www.woolstonroversrlfc.co.uk
//www.liverpoolfc.tv
Re: Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:58 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3525
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
WalterWizard wrote:
Unchanged starting 13 from last week

Savelio, Dwyer, Philbin and Jullien on the bench according to TS


So dropping Smith and Johnson who is dropped anyway from the bench to be replaced with Dwyer and Philbin, I don't mind Philbin coming in I was surprised he didn't play Sunday, he was 18th man.
Re: Final squad of the season for HKR.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:30 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35435
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Surprised no one has mentioned patton disapearing from the squads recently, form, injury it hasn't been touched on either way, He's just vanished.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Exiled down south, Gaz3376, Irish Wire, Jimathay, kev123, lister, marshman777, matt6169, Penks81, Philth, Shazbaz, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Steve51 and 318 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,0122,18076,2384,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM