WOLVES SQUAD
Kevin Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Brad Dwyer, Kurt Gidley, Peta Hiku, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Harvey Livett, Joe Philbin, Ben Pomeroy, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Morgan Smith
