Duport's worst ever performance.He jumps for the high ball with his eyes closed. He is in no man's land for their first try-with no excuse because Inu was marking their centre.He manages to foul both an opponent and his own team mate at the same time.He makes no positive contribution of any kind. No wonder that Inu refuses to pass to him.For whatever reason he has become one of the slowest-both in pace and in wit- players in Superleague.We must drop him now.