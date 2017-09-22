WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:24 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6611
Sick of the complaining about refs and calling them cheats and what not. Why don't you go and pick up the whistle then? Salford have themselves to blame, they've been on holiday mode since they qualified for the eights, a bit like Wakefield last year.
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:32 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5403
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Why do the Reds team all seem to have beer guts, have they already had mad monday?
Mac out!
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:46 am
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 723
LFC Saint wrote:
Sonetime it's a good idea to go home after a match and actually watch it before going straight on a forum to post. Some of the comments from the 3 Salford fans that actually went the game are stupid. Walmsley leads with the palm of the hand which then follows through with the elbow. Never warranted a penalty. Report does not mean penalty just like when Willie Isa nearlly snapped LMS leg a few weeks back. Was put on report and scrum to wigan. Lannon red card was fully deserved what the hell was he thinking ? The ball is well gone and decides he wants to tough up the smallest man of the pitch.

There was alot of people wanting saints lose tonight for obvious reasons so to get the win I'm delighted. We probably pla yes our most game of the season

As for Salford as a club I don't see how they can continue absolute disgrace of a turn out tonight



Thanks for your kind words of advice, having slept on it Child had an absolute blinder and I'm so glad I've taken time to reflect on it.

Btw that was double your usual away turn out so well done for travelling the 17 or so miles in "huge" numbers for a "do or die" match and barely mustering a song all game. :CLAP: As for our turn out, Thu night game, televised, have lost 8 from 9, small fan base. HTH.
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:48 am
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 723
wire-quin wrote:
Why do the Reds team all seem to have beer guts, have they already had mad monday?


Makes it even more laughable that your joke of a team finished in the bottom 4 below a team of fatties then eh? :lol:
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:55 am
eddiewaringsflatcap User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 29, 2003 12:20 pm
Posts: 6287
Location: SAIV HQ
LFC Saint wrote:
Sonetime it's a good idea to go home after a match and actually watch it before going straight on a forum to post. Some of the comments from the 3 Salford fans that actually went the game are stupid. Walmsley leads with the palm of the hand which then follows through with the elbow. Never warranted a penalty. Report does not mean penalty just like when Willie Isa nearlly snapped LMS leg a few weeks back. Was put on report and scrum to wigan. Lannon red card was fully deserved what the hell was he thinking ? The ball is well gone and decides he wants to tough up the smallest man of the pitch.

There was alot of people wanting saints lose tonight for obvious reasons so to get the win I'm delighted. We probably pla yes our most game of the season

As for Salford as a club I don't see how they can continue absolute disgrace of a turn out tonight


In fairness thats over double their usual turnout...

The comments about Walmsley are comedy gold.
Image
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:47 am
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5595
Location: Now in Enemy Country
wire-quin wrote:
Why do the Reds team all seem to have beer guts, have they already had mad monday?


They did look a bit punch drunk throughout the game, pretty tough the Salford players plenty of head shots on Barba, Grace and Fages the smallest players on the pitch.
Can someone please send Lui a copy of the rugby leagu.e rules for Xmas he doesn't,t understand the variables of a knock on. I thought he was getting totally confused towards the end of the game.
Are Salford going to be renamed the Salford Head Hunters next season.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bearded, cravenpark1, K-Diddy, knockersbumpMKII, Les Norton, LFC Saint, LyndsayGill, NEwildcat, onehotegg, Phil Babbs, SirStan, TheUnassumingBadger, Wilde 3, wrencat1873 and 176 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,5042,21076,2394,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM