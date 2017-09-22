Willzay

Sick of the complaining about refs and calling them cheats and what not. Why don't you go and pick up the whistle then? Salford have themselves to blame, they've been on holiday mode since they qualified for the eights, a bit like Wakefield last year. wire-quin

Why do the Reds team all seem to have beer guts, have they already had mad monday? Mac out! SaleSlim Cheeky half-back



LFC Saint wrote: Sonetime it's a good idea to go home after a match and actually watch it before going straight on a forum to post. Some of the comments from the 3 Salford fans that actually went the game are stupid. Walmsley leads with the palm of the hand which then follows through with the elbow. Never warranted a penalty. Report does not mean penalty just like when Willie Isa nearlly snapped LMS leg a few weeks back. Was put on report and scrum to wigan. Lannon red card was fully deserved what the hell was he thinking ? The ball is well gone and decides he wants to tough up the smallest man of the pitch.



There was alot of people wanting saints lose tonight for obvious reasons so to get the win I'm delighted. We probably pla yes our most game of the season



As for Salford as a club I don't see how they can continue absolute disgrace of a turn out tonight





Thanks for your kind words of advice, having slept on it Child had an absolute blinder and I'm so glad I've taken time to reflect on it.



Btw that was double your usual away turn out so well done for travelling the 17 or so miles in "huge" numbers for a "do or die" match and barely mustering a song all game. As for our turn out, Thu night game, televised, have lost 8 from 9, small fan base. HTH. Thanks for your kind words of advice, having slept on it Child had an absolute blinder and I'm so glad I've taken time to reflect on it.Btw that was double your usual away turn out so well done for travelling the 17 or so miles in "huge" numbers for a "do or die" match and barely mustering a song all game.As for our turn out, Thu night game, televised, have lost 8 from 9, small fan base. HTH. SaleSlim Cheeky half-back



wire-quin wrote: Why do the Reds team all seem to have beer guts, have they already had mad monday?



Makes it even more laughable that your joke of a team finished in the bottom 4 below a team of fatties then eh? Makes it even more laughable that your joke of a team finished in the bottom 4 below a team of fatties then eh? eddiewaringsflatcap

LFC Saint wrote: Sonetime it's a good idea to go home after a match and actually watch it before going straight on a forum to post. Some of the comments from the 3 Salford fans that actually went the game are stupid. Walmsley leads with the palm of the hand which then follows through with the elbow. Never warranted a penalty. Report does not mean penalty just like when Willie Isa nearlly snapped LMS leg a few weeks back. Was put on report and scrum to wigan. Lannon red card was fully deserved what the hell was he thinking ? The ball is well gone and decides he wants to tough up the smallest man of the pitch.

There was alot of people wanting saints lose tonight for obvious reasons so to get the win I'm delighted. We probably pla yes our most game of the season

As for Salford as a club I don't see how they can continue absolute disgrace of a turn out tonight



There was alot of people wanting saints lose tonight for obvious reasons so to get the win I'm delighted. We probably pla yes our most game of the season



As for Salford as a club I don't see how they can continue absolute disgrace of a turn out tonight



In fairness thats over double their usual turnout...



