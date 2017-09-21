SaleSlim wrote:

Child is an absolute disgrace to his "profession" (slight misnomer there!). What Walmsley did was 5 times worse than Watts yet he shoite his pants and put it on report. Lannon was stupid (but didn't think it was more than a yellow tbh) but it was blatant retaliation because that **** shafted us in the first place. I'm sick to death of getting ****** by Child. I'd have walked out at half time if it wasn't for wanting to support my team as it's the same every week. He's an utter joke. If that gets me a ban on here then so be it but with all due respect I really don't care anymore. Just sick of the standard of refereeing and the double standards across Super League when it comes to playing the so-called bigger clubs.*Cue the "you're just bitter because you lost" responses...