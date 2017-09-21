WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:17 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26406
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I wonder if there is a breakdown of how many decisions each referee has had overturned by the VR. Seems to me that Child gets and awful lot overturned, which hardly breeds confidence when he's reffing a non-televised game.


Far too much checking of everything tonight. That makinson no try which went to the vr in the first half was ridiculous
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:20 pm
SaleSlim
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 721
Surprised Makinson didn't get that overturned tbh.... he bitched about every other decision tonight!
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:34 pm
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5594
Location: Now in Enemy Country
SaleSlim wrote:
Child is an absolute disgrace to his "profession" (slight misnomer there!). What Walmsley did was 5 times worse than Watts yet he shoite his pants and put it on report. Lannon was stupid (but didn't think it was more than a yellow tbh) but it was blatant retaliation because that **** shafted us in the first place. I'm sick to death of getting ****** by Child. I'd have walked out at half time if it wasn't for wanting to support my team as it's the same every week. He's an utter joke. If that gets me a ban on here then so be it but with all due respect I really don't care anymore. Just sick of the standard of refereeing and the double standards across Super League when it comes to playing the so-called bigger clubs.

*Cue the "you're just bitter because you lost" responses... :roll:


Your just bitter because you lost.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:37 pm
Salford red all over
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2937
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
Just got back from the match and I'm fuming with that disgrace of a ref Child he fu*ks us over week after week after week tonight was his best effort to date.

I've had enough of this sh*t.
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:41 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3435
blame your dumb pudding of a forward who handed saints the game with most pathetic red card I've seen. Thoroughly deserved. Salford have folded like a pack of cards in the super 8s
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:52 pm
Salford red all over
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2937
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
Towns88 wrote:
blame your dumb pudding of a forward who handed saints the game with most pathetic red card I've seen. Thoroughly deserved. Salford have folded like a pack of cards in the super 8s


He is an ass yes but not as big a one as child, walmsley should have already walked but i guess as he plays for saints it's ok .
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:16 pm
Ave It!
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 03, 2004 5:20 pm
Posts: 6289
Location: Peel Green, Eccles
If a defender makes accidental contact with the head it's a penalty. If the attacking player elbows someone square in the jaw it isn't? Disgusting
