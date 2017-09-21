People are missing the point with the Watts incident. The RFL verdict was of sending off sufficient, ie. a degree of guilt on the part of the player. This of course was ridiculous and looked like a fudge to prevent the officials looking like idiots. However they made a huge rod for their own backs and we have seen the first incident tonight that has come back to bite them. Walmsley did the same as Watts arguably worse, and no sending off - which as i've just explained is what the RFL thought Watts deserved.



another, yer another, case of inconsistency which is driving fans away from the game i'm afraid