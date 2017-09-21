WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:21 pm
People are missing the point with the Watts incident. The RFL verdict was of sending off sufficient, ie. a degree of guilt on the part of the player. This of course was ridiculous and looked like a fudge to prevent the officials looking like idiots. However they made a huge rod for their own backs and we have seen the first incident tonight that has come back to bite them. Walmsley did the same as Watts arguably worse, and no sending off - which as i've just explained is what the RFL thought Watts deserved.

another, yer another, case of inconsistency which is driving fans away from the game i'm afraid
The referee's indecision is final
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:21 pm
Adam_Harrison9 wrote:
Leading with the forearm has always been a penalty. It's dangerous contact. What are you talking about?


He didnt really lead with the forearm though, he used his arm as a bumper which happens 100s of times in a game, its on the border but he will probably just be cautioned.

Lannon though was clearly leading with the forearm and was late so definite red for me
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:33 pm
leedsnsouths wrote:
He didnt really lead with the forearm though, he used his arm as a bumper which happens 100s of times in a game, its on the border but he will probably just be cautioned.

Lannon though was clearly leading with the forearm and was late so definite red for me


Give over. He elbowed him in the head! What are you even looking at?
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:33 pm
Just thinking as I'm watching the second half. With warmsley being amongst the tallest players in the league, should there be a little more onus on him to be careful with his running style/arm positioning with ppl trying to effect proper tackle technique? Much like there was unofficially a lot more onus on people to tackle rob burrow properly.

God knows how many bans have been handed out for "high" tackles/grabs on him, as he's ducked under tacklers arms.

Could this be the same, in reverse.
Re: GAME ON : Salford Reds Devils v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:33 pm
54 mins and we see the proper reason the video ref was introduced for. would have been a riot if that try had been given
The referee's indecision is final
