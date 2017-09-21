WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who do you want to get relegated?

Who do you want to get relegated?

Widnes Vikings
0
No votes
Leigh
4
67%
Catalans Dragons
2
33%
 
Total votes : 6
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:15 pm
SirStan






Not that fussed as long as I get a weekend in France next season.

Those berating Leigh's lack of academy would do well to remember our own set up 10 years ago. At least they play on grass, and always roll over for us on their own muck.
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:18 pm
fun time frankie





robin4ever wrote:
Has to be Leigh, purely for that fact, Widnes have a better fan base and potential to increase it. Catalans although not giving anything financially in respect of their travelling support ( lol) do seem to be our path in France for any future expansion of Super league.

Widnes couldn't increase there fan base when they were world champions
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:25 pm
luke ShipleyRed



Catalan,

For no other reason then to see what SL do?
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:05 pm
Sandro II Terrorista






Leigh.

I haven't liked them since Des Drummond persistently attempted to sell me Mitre boots in the eighties, he also had an annoying habit of scoring tries against us.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:55 pm
Jake the Peg





Leigh. Never forgiven them for handing you the title back in the 80's plus at least widnes try and develop their own players
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:23 pm
DGM





Leigh. Dreadful club, dreadful fans, won't be missed.




Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:08 am
robin4ever



It seems most of us have got Leigh in our sights for relegation, personally i've never forgiven them for 'celery gate' and Paul Rowleys man of the match performance.
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:31 am
fun time frankie





Jake the Peg wrote:
Leigh. Never forgiven them for handing you the title back in the 80's plus at least widnes try and develop their own players

The title was won over 30 odd games not 1 I mean nowadays you win a cup for winning 4 games :D
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:53 am
DGM





fun time frankie wrote:
The title was won over 30 odd games not 1 I mean nowadays you win a cup for winning 4 games :D


Is this all you guys have now? No "1980", "10-5" or "You'll never win at Wembley" - it's now, "well you only had to win 4 games". :lol:




Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:20 am
cravenpark1






DGM wrote:
Is this all you guys have now? No "1980", "10-5" or "You'll never win at Wembley" - it's now, "well you only had to win 4 games". :lol:

Yes and what a pity we are not doing the same thing YET but we will :wink:

