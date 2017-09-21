|
Not that fussed as long as I get a weekend in France next season.
Those berating Leigh's lack of academy would do well to remember our own set up 10 years ago. At least they play on grass, and always roll over for us on their own muck.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:18 pm
|
robin4ever wrote:
Has to be Leigh, purely for that fact, Widnes have a better fan base and potential to increase it. Catalans although not giving anything financially in respect of their travelling support ( lol) do seem to be our path in France for any future expansion of Super league.
Widnes couldn't increase there fan base when they were world champions
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:25 pm
Catalan,
For no other reason then to see what SL do?
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:05 pm
Leigh.
I haven't liked them since Des Drummond persistently attempted to sell me Mitre boots in the eighties, he also had an annoying habit of scoring tries against us.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:55 pm
Leigh. Never forgiven them for handing you the title back in the 80's plus at least widnes try and develop their own players
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:23 pm
Leigh. Dreadful club, dreadful fans, won't be missed.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:08 am
It seems most of us have got Leigh in our sights for relegation, personally i've never forgiven them for 'celery gate' and Paul Rowleys man of the match performance.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:31 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Leigh. Never forgiven them for handing you the title back in the 80's plus at least widnes try and develop their own players
The title was won over 30 odd games not 1 I mean nowadays you win a cup for winning 4 games
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:53 am
fun time frankie wrote:
The title was won over 30 odd games not 1 I mean nowadays you win a cup for winning 4 games
Is this all you guys have now? No "1980", "10-5" or "You'll never win at Wembley" - it's now, "well you only had to win 4 games".
Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:20 am
DGM wrote:
Is this all you guys have now? No "1980", "10-5" or "You'll never win at Wembley" - it's now, "well you only had to win 4 games".
Yes and what a pity we are not doing the same thing YET but we will
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well