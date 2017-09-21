In the beginning

Was the word

And the word

Was Goose



And love the word of Goose

Was Honk

A sound that replicates

The sound of the grand opening crack

Of the primordial egg



In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.

A honk sound

That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists

On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.



Those ignorants, whose minds,

Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101

And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose

And more over hypocriteness to the goose



Here's through the eva

The bial unique beats of

Electro-chemical fusion of

Techno-funk final scratching

That makes our tail feathers

Shake