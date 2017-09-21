WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who do you want to get relegated?

Who do you want to get relegated?

Widnes Vikings
0
No votes
Leigh
3
100%
Catalans Dragons
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 3
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:15 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8489
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Not that fussed as long as I get a weekend in France next season.

Those berating Leigh's lack of academy would do well to remember our own set up 10 years ago. At least they play on grass, and always roll over for us on their own muck.
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:18 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5774
Location: east east hull
robin4ever wrote:
Has to be Leigh, purely for that fact, Widnes have a better fan base and potential to increase it. Catalans although not giving anything financially in respect of their travelling support ( lol) do seem to be our path in France for any future expansion of Super league.

Widnes couldn't increase there fan base when they were world champions
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:25 pm
luke ShipleyRed Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 6:06 pm
Posts: 1
Catalan,

For no other reason then to see what SL do?
