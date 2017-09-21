LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
The option I would like to choose, isn't there so I have plumped for Leigh. Not because I dislike them but because the club have just thrown money at a first team to get themselves in SL rather than running reserves or academy setups and building the club up. As I say, I have no beef with Leigh Its just because of the setup they have. The other who aren't in any danger this year is Salford. Again, not because I dislike them but because they have no other teams other than the first team.
Unfortunately, we had to throw money at the first team, to generate the interest that would increase the crowds. It has worked to some degree, with crowds climbing year on year for the last 4 years. There is now some sort of academy setup now in practice with the first game played last night, but can't really comment on the structures involved.
I thought scrapping the reserves last year was short sighted, but could understand it given the nature of the competition they were in in 2015, which meant players were better off playing for league 1 sides. But not having a reserves has really bitten us hard this year, with the two double header weekends especially.
Last year, I wanted Salford to go down, because I thought they were least likely to bounce straight back up. Sadly, am being proven right. If I were a Hull KR fan now, I probably wouldn't give a monkeys. Suspect the prospect of having to travel to Toronto will be a big factor in next year's 8s.