Who do you want to get relegated?

Widnes Vikings
0
No votes
Leigh
2
100%
Catalans Dragons
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 2
Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:50 am
robinrovers10 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 165
Location: East Hull
Me personally i want Leigh, purely as they don't have any academy set up, have low gates and prove that they struggle in S.L
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:21 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1871
The option I would like to choose, isn't there so I have plumped for Leigh. Not because I dislike them but because the club have just thrown money at a first team to get themselves in SL rather than running reserves or academy setups and building the club up. As I say, I have no beef with Leigh Its just because of the setup they have. The other who aren't in any danger this year is Salford. Again, not because I dislike them but because they have no other teams other than the first team.
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:20 am
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 789
Widnes. I still vaguely remember Wembley 1981 (yes, I'm kidding that this is the reason).

This season they were rubbish. But just like last year, the the team that ended bottom looks like they might just avoid the drop. Betts us the worst coach in SL and the team just seem to be in a spiraling decline. Shame for the true fans, but like us, relegation might give them a chance to rebuild.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:33 am
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2752
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Gallanteer wrote:
Widnes. I still vaguely remember Wembley 1981 (yes, I'm kidding that this is the reason).

This season they were rubbish. But just like last year, the the team that ended bottom looks like they might just avoid the drop. Betts us the worst coach in SL and the team just seem to be in a spiraling decline. Shame for the true fans, but like us, relegation might give them a chance to rebuild.

I will not miss any of them but like you said Widnes should have gone down for been at the bottom of the league this qualify 8 is rubbish 1UP and 1 Down is the way it should be
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:07 pm
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5130
I'll go for Widnes as has been said they finished bottom and have been the worst team this year, that and if Leigh go down it will just reinforce the yo-yo theory of P&R.
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:17 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5773
Location: east east hull
I vote for Widnes but it won't submit my vote for the reason there fans are still saying we're crap
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:36 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1861
Location: Landan
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
The option I would like to choose, isn't there so I have plumped for Leigh. Not because I dislike them but because the club have just thrown money at a first team to get themselves in SL rather than running reserves or academy setups and building the club up. As I say, I have no beef with Leigh Its just because of the setup they have. The other who aren't in any danger this year is Salford. Again, not because I dislike them but because they have no other teams other than the first team.


Unfortunately, we had to throw money at the first team, to generate the interest that would increase the crowds. It has worked to some degree, with crowds climbing year on year for the last 4 years. There is now some sort of academy setup now in practice with the first game played last night, but can't really comment on the structures involved.

I thought scrapping the reserves last year was short sighted, but could understand it given the nature of the competition they were in in 2015, which meant players were better off playing for league 1 sides. But not having a reserves has really bitten us hard this year, with the two double header weekends especially.

Last year, I wanted Salford to go down, because I thought they were least likely to bounce straight back up. Sadly, am being proven right. If I were a Hull KR fan now, I probably wouldn't give a monkeys. Suspect the prospect of having to travel to Toronto will be a big factor in next year's 8s.
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:52 pm
robin4ever Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 am
Posts: 3
Has to be Leigh, purely for that fact, Widnes have a better fan base and potential to increase it. Catalans although not giving anything financially in respect of their travelling support ( lol) do seem to be our path in France for any future expansion of Super league.
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:55 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9870
Location: Leicestershire.
Wouldn't wish it on anybody, but as others have said Widnes finished bottom so it would feel more unfair on the others.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Re: Who do you want to get relegated?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:39 pm
Rural Robin Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 28, 2013 7:27 pm
Posts: 323
Mild Rover wrote:
Wouldn't wish it on anybody, but as others have said Widnes finished bottom so it would feel more unfair on the others.

Totally agree with your sentiments, and if the the RFL insist on having a MPG it should be between the bottom SL and top Champ club for the right to play in SL

