Post a reply

Who do you want to get relegated?
Widnes Vikings 0 No votes
Leigh 2 100%
Catalans Dragons 0 No votes
Total votes : 2

robinrovers10

Me personally i want Leigh, purely as they don't have any academy set up, have low gates and prove that they struggle in S.L PROUD TO BE A ROBIN! LifeLongHKRFan

The option I would like to choose, isn't there so I have plumped for Leigh. Not because I dislike them but because the club have just thrown money at a first team to get themselves in SL rather than running reserves or academy setups and building the club up. As I say, I have no beef with Leigh Its just because of the setup they have. The other who aren't in any danger this year is Salford. Again, not because I dislike them but because they have no other teams other than the first team. Gallanteer

Widnes. I still vaguely remember Wembley 1981 (yes, I'm kidding that this is the reason).



This season they were rubbish. But just like last year, the the team that ended bottom looks like they might just avoid the drop. Betts us the worst coach in SL and the team just seem to be in a spiraling decline. Shame for the true fans, but like us, relegation might give them a chance to rebuild. And the Geek shall inherit the Earth! cravenpark1

Gallanteer wrote: Widnes. I still vaguely remember Wembley 1981 (yes, I'm kidding that this is the reason).



This season they were rubbish. But just like last year, the the team that ended bottom looks like they might just avoid the drop. Betts us the worst coach in SL and the team just seem to be in a spiraling decline. Shame for the true fans, but like us, relegation might give them a chance to rebuild.

I will not miss any of them but like you said Widnes should have gone down for been at the bottom of the league this qualify 8 is rubbish 1UP and 1 Down is the way it should be I will not miss any of them but like you said Widnes should have gone down for been at the bottom of the league this qualify 8 is rubbish 1UP and 1 Down is the way it should be JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well barham red

I'll go for Widnes as has been said they finished bottom and have been the worst team this year, that and if Leigh go down it will just reinforce the yo-yo theory of P&R. fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



I vote for Widnes but it won't submit my vote for the reason there fans are still saying we're crap einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result LeythIg Free-scoring winger



LifeLongHKRFan wrote: The option I would like to choose, isn't there so I have plumped for Leigh. Not because I dislike them but because the club have just thrown money at a first team to get themselves in SL rather than running reserves or academy setups and building the club up. As I say, I have no beef with Leigh Its just because of the setup they have. The other who aren't in any danger this year is Salford. Again, not because I dislike them but because they have no other teams other than the first team.



Unfortunately, we had to throw money at the first team, to generate the interest that would increase the crowds. It has worked to some degree, with crowds climbing year on year for the last 4 years. There is now some sort of academy setup now in practice with the first game played last night, but can't really comment on the structures involved.



I thought scrapping the reserves last year was short sighted, but could understand it given the nature of the competition they were in in 2015, which meant players were better off playing for league 1 sides. But not having a reserves has really bitten us hard this year, with the two double header weekends especially.



Last year, I wanted Salford to go down, because I thought they were least likely to bounce straight back up. Sadly, am being proven right. If I were a Hull KR fan now, I probably wouldn't give a monkeys. Suspect the prospect of having to travel to Toronto will be a big factor in next year's 8s. Unfortunately, we had to throw money at the first team, to generate the interest that would increase the crowds. It has worked to some degree, with crowds climbing year on year for the last 4 years. There is now some sort of academy setup now in practice with the first game played last night, but can't really comment on the structures involved.I thought scrapping the reserves last year was short sighted, but could understand it given the nature of the competition they were in in 2015, which meant players were better off playing for league 1 sides. But not having a reserves has really bitten us hard this year, with the two double header weekends especially.Last year, I wanted Salford to go down, because I thought they were least likely to bounce straight back up. Sadly, am being proven right. If I were a Hull KR fan now, I probably wouldn't give a monkeys. Suspect the prospect of having to travel to Toronto will be a big factor in next year's 8s. robin4ever Stevo's Armpit

Has to be Leigh, purely for that fact, Widnes have a better fan base and potential to increase it. Catalans although not giving anything financially in respect of their travelling support ( lol) do seem to be our path in France for any future expansion of Super league. Mild Rover

Wouldn't wish it on anybody, but as others have said Widnes finished bottom so it would feel more unfair on the others. 'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833. Rural Robin Strong-running second rower



Mild Rover wrote: Wouldn't wish it on anybody, but as others have said Widnes finished bottom so it would feel more unfair on the others.

Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, DGM, Mulder, rover 2000, Rural Robin, Yahoo [Bot] and 134 guests

