Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:41 am
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Maybe we have re-signed Tony based on last weekend's result :twisted:
Re: Betting
Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:57 am
Free-scoring winger
KF and SM got back yesterday so im told.....
Re: Betting
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:39 pm
100% League Network
Longbarn Wire wrote:
KF and SM got back yesterday so im told.....


A quick trip for SM as he was sat in front of me at Fev on Sunday, well up to half time.....
Re: Betting
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:49 pm
Free-scoring winger
Uncle Rico wrote:
A quick trip for SM as he was sat in front of me at Fev on Sunday, well up to half time.....


Looks like i am misinformed then....i can happen. haha
Re: Betting
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:52 pm
Free-scoring winger
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Sad to think you have more interest in betting than you have in the actual club. Get a life.


After this season I'd have more interest in attending a 15 hour lecture delivered by Michael Owen on: 'Pencils, their various grades and their correct application within day to day life', Than I have in the actual club.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
