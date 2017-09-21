WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Betting

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Betting

Post a reply
Betting
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:20 am
Bondo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 17, 2017 2:30 pm
Posts: 13
Book on the new coach with bet Fred as been suspended
Re: Betting
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:56 am
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2780
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Sad to think you have more interest in betting than you have in the actual club. Get a life.
Re: Betting
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:19 am
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3507
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Bondo wrote:
Book on the new coach with bet Fred as been suspended


Guessing you dont ready the Tony Smith new coach thread, ive been posting this and listing tbe various coaches prices of most interest to tbe bookies so far.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, ComeOnYouWolves, DAG, Gaz3376, karetaker, langer the king, lister, mailman, marshman777, Oxford Exile, Penks81, Quickening, Shazbaz, Snaggletooth, Steve51, Uncle Rico, Who are ya!!, Wolf Hall, Yahoo [Bot] and 312 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,7772,11076,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM