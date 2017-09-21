Builth Wells Wire wrote: Sad to think you have more interest in betting than you have in the actual club. Get a life.

I don't 'do' betting, as you don't see many poor bookmakers, but, the fact that betting has been suspended is probably significant news, or a sign that significant news is imminent, so I don't know what the problem is with Bondo's post.Not that it's any of your concern, but, how do you know how much interest they have in the club?