The Albert Goldthorpe Award and its Rookie equivalent are awarded by League Express and are nothing to do with the RFL or Sky. The main one is decided by totalling up points awarded over the season by the reporters that cover each match for them. The 3 best performing players in a match (in the reporter's opinion) are given 3, 2 and 1 point. The man with the most points over the season gets the award. I assume the rookie award gets awarded on a similar basis with the highest scoring rookie getting the award. Thus a player who has a few standout games can scoop a good points tally and the award while a player who is more consistent but stands out as the best on the pitch less often doesn't rack up points and so doesn't.