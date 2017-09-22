WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - UNBELIEVABLE

Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:03 pm
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12479
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
The same as everyone else naturally. But we have seen a lot more of him since. I am not knocking him i am merley stating a fact. I thought Ainscough was the business when he first came on the scene too. I think i have done it to death now but i have made it clear what i personally think he needs to do and that on stats Davies has made less errors and made a huge amount of metres more etc. If the league are saying Marshall is better than it shows that they just look at the one statistic. Try's

Davies > Marshall definitely, based on this season at least.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:46 pm
Joined: Tue Jun 16, 2009 12:03 pm
Posts: 932
The Albert Goldthorpe Award and its Rookie equivalent are awarded by League Express and are nothing to do with the RFL or Sky. The main one is decided by totalling up points awarded over the season by the reporters that cover each match for them. The 3 best performing players in a match (in the reporter's opinion) are given 3, 2 and 1 point. The man with the most points over the season gets the award. I assume the rookie award gets awarded on a similar basis with the highest scoring rookie getting the award. Thus a player who has a few standout games can scoop a good points tally and the award while a player who is more consistent but stands out as the best on the pitch less often doesn't rack up points and so doesn't.
