DaveO

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 13956

Location: Chester



YIM Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm13956Chester

Cherry_Warrior wrote: If Manfredi comes back the same player (and it's a big IF) then he is automatically the best winger in the league. Tom Davies is already in the top 3 wingers in the league for me. Just look at his stats, Tries, clean breaks, metres, tackle busts etc, it's phenomenal. Another season for him like this one and the NRL will be sniffing. Burgess is badly out of shape and fitness. Marshall had a couple of good attacking games against a poor Warrington side and that has masked the rest of his games. Shocking under the high ball and totally inept in defence and i can't see that changing, he isn't the answer im afraid. I would swap Gelling for quite a few centres in the league, Bill Topou being the main one. I like Gellings off the cuff style when we are in front or needing to be expansive but he does it too often for my liking and leaves me cringing when i see him within 20 metres of the opposition line when you just want him to take it in.



What has Marshall ever done to you? It's his first season as a regular 1st team player and he's scored 23 tries in 24 games. I think that counts are more than couple of good attacking games. I thought his confidence took a knock when Wane did his usual, over thought it and dropped him but whatever, to write him off so quickly is a bit rash to say the least. What has Marshall ever done to you? It's his first season as a regular 1st team player and he's scored 23 tries in 24 games. I think that counts are more than couple of good attacking games. I thought his confidence took a knock when Wane did his usual, over thought it and dropped him but whatever, to write him off so quickly is a bit rash to say the least. Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20

Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18 DaveO

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm

Posts: 13956

Location: Chester



YIM Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm13956Chester Father Ted wrote: What the answer is I'm not sure. Would keeping Wane and bringing in an attacking coach with a good record help. Waney is a good motivator although he's had a hang dog look about him almost all this season.

Perhaps Wane plus say Geoff Toovey as asst? Toovey would sort out our half backs and backs. The style would certainly improve.



Replacing Wane will be difficult although there would be plenty applicants if his job became vacant. How many of those applicants would be good enough or suitable is another matter. It took IL over a year to find and agree Mcguire so will it take the same next time?



One thing is for sure and that is we are all fed up with the style of rugby played and matter have to improve. Changes have to be made to get those improvements and if they are not made then the outlook for crowds next season is not good at all.

My preference is for Wane plus an attacking/backs asst coach, like Toovey. Don't know if he'd be suitable but if he was I'd have him here and asap!



I don't think adding an attacking coach will make one jot of difference. The whole playing philosophy of the team stems from Wane. How they train, how they play, who plays - everything. The idea Wane will change all this - and it ALL does need changing would effectively require him to take a back seat and let his new attacking coach run the show. Not going to happen. I don't think adding an attacking coach will make one jot of difference. The whole playing philosophy of the team stems from Wane. How they train, how they play, who plays - everything. The idea Wane will change all this - and it ALL does need changing would effectively require him to take a back seat and let his new attacking coach run the show. Not going to happen. Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20

Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18 Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 640

DaveO wrote: What has Marshall ever done to you? It's his first season as a regular 1st team player and he's scored 23 tries in 24 games. I think that counts are more than couple of good attacking games. I thought his confidence took a knock when Wane did his usual, over thought it and dropped him but whatever, to write him off so quickly is a bit rash to say the least.



He has done absolutely nothing to me and i want the lad to do well. It's just my opinion. History is littered with wingers with brilliant try scoring records who ended up in the lower leagues. There is a lot more to being a winger than being fast and brilliant from 5 yards. His defence, positional play and confidence under the high ball are way off. Im sure he could improve on positional play and high balls but i dont see him bulking up anywhere near enough to be a solid defender. I hope he proves me wrong but i dont think he will. He has done absolutely nothing to me and i want the lad to do well. It's just my opinion. History is littered with wingers with brilliant try scoring records who ended up in the lower leagues. There is a lot more to being a winger than being fast and brilliant from 5 yards. His defence, positional play and confidence under the high ball are way off. Im sure he could improve on positional play and high balls but i dont see him bulking up anywhere near enough to be a solid defender. I hope he proves me wrong but i dont think he will. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1087

Cherry_Warrior wrote: He has done absolutely nothing to me and i want the lad to do well. It's just my opinion. History is littered with wingers with brilliant try scoring records who ended up in the lower leagues. There is a lot more to being a winger than being fast and brilliant from 5 yards. His defence, positional play and confidence under the high ball are way off. Im sure he could improve on positional play and high balls but i dont see him bulking up anywhere near enough to be a solid defender. I hope he proves me wrong but i dont think he will.



Hence he won the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year? He's had an incredible first season and with the right coaching could go on to much more. Hence he won the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year? He's had an incredible first season and with the right coaching could go on to much more. Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 640

Bigredwarrior wrote: Hence he won the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year? He's had an incredible first season and with the right coaching could go on to much more.





It's a fantastic achievement for him and he is to be congratulated but i only comment on things i see with my own eyes not what i am told by the Sky Sports contingent. It's an opinion, that's all, One i hope i am wrong about but i really, really don't think i will be. The rookie of the year is a medal decided on by who the Sky Sports team are buttering up at the time. Max Jowitt got it last season, never heard from him since, Andre Savelio the season before, He has done nowt either. For me, he isn't the best rookie at Wigan let alone the league. It's a fantastic achievement for him and he is to be congratulated but i only comment on things i see with my own eyes not what i am told by the Sky Sports contingent. It's an opinion, that's all, One i hope i am wrong about but i really, really don't think i will be. The rookie of the year is a medal decided on by who the Sky Sports team are buttering up at the time. Max Jowitt got it last season, never heard from him since, Andre Savelio the season before, He has done nowt either. For me, he isn't the best rookie at Wigan let alone the league. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1087

Cherry_Warrior wrote: It's a fantastic achievement for him and he is to be congratulated but i only comment on things i see with my own eyes not what i am told by the Sky Sports contingent. It's an opinion, that's all, One i hope i am wrong about but i really, really don't think i will be. The rookie of the year is a medal decided on by who the Sky Sports team are buttering up at the time. Max Jowitt got it last season, never heard from him since, Andre Savelio the season before, He has done nowt either. For me, he isn't the best rookie at Wigan let alone the league.



My vote for young player went to Tom Davies who for me is miles ahead of all the players nominated for the Albert Goldthorpe. My point is that to write him off already I'd far too premature. I'd be interested to know what u thought after he scored 4 v Wire at their place on his full debut? My vote for young player went to Tom Davies who for me is miles ahead of all the players nominated for the Albert Goldthorpe. My point is that to write him off already I'd far too premature. I'd be interested to know what u thought after he scored 4 v Wire at their place on his full debut? Itchy Arsenal

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm

Posts: 1068

Location: God's little acre

Tom Davies has had a great year. Marshall has real pace and if harnessed properly is a potential game winner.

I think Davies has been our best player in 2017 jonh

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm

Posts: 16537

Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league

Itchy Arsenal wrote: I'm with you on this Ted.

As a person SW is one of the nicest guys I have ever met and as a coach he appears to have pretty incredible motivational skills which ideally we would want to keep within the club.



I have been bored rigid for 3 seasons and there is absolutely no way I will be buying a season ticket next season unless there are some pretty radical changes. I know very little if anything about Toovey other than his name seems to pop up with regularity when new potential coaches roles are available or rumoured to be available.

I am a lifelong fan who when we lost even after 50 years of following them it still used to ruin my weekend but these days I just shrug my shoulders but deep down it really hurts that we have let standards drop on and off the field to such low and for me personally, demoralising standards.



Financially this season I'm assuming will be much better the loss recently posted however, next season will be horrendous unless IL comes up with something different because season ticket sales will fall off a cliff.



I don't expect to win every game and every trophy available but I do expect to see full time professionals with some the highest paid players in the competition to be competitive in every game and show more resourcefulness than we have seen for the past few years. We play with for me zero intensity with a permanent scowl with players who seem to think they are beyond criticism (ST last year with Bilko was beyond the pale) and the club seem oblivious to falling crowds issuing laughable statistics on attendances which I assume is for contentment internally within the club.



GF holders and Latics in Division 2 or whatever they call it should be the perfect model for potential significant growth in attendances, generating more cash and more importantly attracting new and ideally younger spectators on a weekly basis.

This has just passed us by and IL thinks that a game in Australia will fill in the cracks?? That will no doubt be a great boozing trip for spectators and maybe some advertising income but if we play as we have done for the last 3 years it will add zero to our credibility to be a leading team on the park.



I know we cant go and sign 6 or 7 players I'm not that stupid but we need change and we need the club to acknowledge that currently the levels of performance on and off the field are not acceptable. Two or three new players with a change in style will do for me next season even if that means zero finals and we don't make the playoff semi finals as long as I see positive change with good potential for year on year improvement I will be satisfied.



Do I hope Hull lose tonight? Of course I do. Would I then want us to then beat Wakefield? Of course I would. Would that change how I feel and how I think? Absolutely not.



I'm not anti IL or SW I just want to get back to enjoying my club, my sport and stop kicking the cat. I want to go to a home game in anticipation. I want to go back to shouting and screaming during the game - the past 3 seasons I just sit there in silence. I want to burn the wrestling pit. I want to talk rugby during the week while I'm waiting for the next match to come around. I want to stop knocking my club for being boring, insular and petulant.

I know some people wont believe me but I genuinely don't enjoy knocking the club but I still feel so passionate about the club that I feel I must say something even if the club are not interested or listening.



I hope IL will hold one of his forums with the fans in the next couple of months to hopefully, give us some glimpse of potential changes and acknowledge the unrest amongst the fans.



Best post I have read on here in a long time. Best post I have read on here in a long time. Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Azul, Bigredwarrior, cas all the way, Cbr1000rr, CM Punk, Father Ted, green machine, Itchy Arsenal, jonh, Kernel, MattyB, MidlandsWarrior2, Pieman, ShortArse, Ziggy Stardust and 243 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 58 posts • Page 6 of 6 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,635,849 2,415 76,241 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE 30 - 0 BRISBANE TV NOW TODAY : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD 0 - 10 HULL FC TV UPDATE! Connor Try LIVE ON SKY SPORTS NOW TODAY : 20:00 8s LONDONB 0 - 6 LEIGH UPDATE! Fleming Try, Reynolds Goal NOW TODAY : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD 0 - 6 LEEDS Watkins Try & Goal TOMORROW : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v DEWSBURY TOMORROW : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > TOMORROW : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < TOMORROW : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v NEWCASTLE Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v YORK Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























