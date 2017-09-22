WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - UNBELIEVABLE

Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:39 pm
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13956
Location: Chester
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
If Manfredi comes back the same player (and it's a big IF) then he is automatically the best winger in the league. Tom Davies is already in the top 3 wingers in the league for me. Just look at his stats, Tries, clean breaks, metres, tackle busts etc, it's phenomenal. Another season for him like this one and the NRL will be sniffing. Burgess is badly out of shape and fitness. Marshall had a couple of good attacking games against a poor Warrington side and that has masked the rest of his games. Shocking under the high ball and totally inept in defence and i can't see that changing, he isn't the answer im afraid. I would swap Gelling for quite a few centres in the league, Bill Topou being the main one. I like Gellings off the cuff style when we are in front or needing to be expansive but he does it too often for my liking and leaves me cringing when i see him within 20 metres of the opposition line when you just want him to take it in.


What has Marshall ever done to you? It's his first season as a regular 1st team player and he's scored 23 tries in 24 games. I think that counts are more than couple of good attacking games. I thought his confidence took a knock when Wane did his usual, over thought it and dropped him but whatever, to write him off so quickly is a bit rash to say the least.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:46 pm
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13956
Location: Chester
Father Ted wrote:
What the answer is I'm not sure. Would keeping Wane and bringing in an attacking coach with a good record help. Waney is a good motivator although he's had a hang dog look about him almost all this season.
Perhaps Wane plus say Geoff Toovey as asst? Toovey would sort out our half backs and backs. The style would certainly improve.

Replacing Wane will be difficult although there would be plenty applicants if his job became vacant. How many of those applicants would be good enough or suitable is another matter. It took IL over a year to find and agree Mcguire so will it take the same next time?

One thing is for sure and that is we are all fed up with the style of rugby played and matter have to improve. Changes have to be made to get those improvements and if they are not made then the outlook for crowds next season is not good at all.
My preference is for Wane plus an attacking/backs asst coach, like Toovey. Don't know if he'd be suitable but if he was I'd have him here and asap!


I don't think adding an attacking coach will make one jot of difference. The whole playing philosophy of the team stems from Wane. How they train, how they play, who plays - everything. The idea Wane will change all this - and it ALL does need changing would effectively require him to take a back seat and let his new attacking coach run the show. Not going to happen.
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:27 pm
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 640
DaveO wrote:
What has Marshall ever done to you? It's his first season as a regular 1st team player and he's scored 23 tries in 24 games. I think that counts are more than couple of good attacking games. I thought his confidence took a knock when Wane did his usual, over thought it and dropped him but whatever, to write him off so quickly is a bit rash to say the least.


He has done absolutely nothing to me and i want the lad to do well. It's just my opinion. History is littered with wingers with brilliant try scoring records who ended up in the lower leagues. There is a lot more to being a winger than being fast and brilliant from 5 yards. His defence, positional play and confidence under the high ball are way off. Im sure he could improve on positional play and high balls but i dont see him bulking up anywhere near enough to be a solid defender. I hope he proves me wrong but i dont think he will.
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:45 pm
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1085
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
He has done absolutely nothing to me and i want the lad to do well. It's just my opinion. History is littered with wingers with brilliant try scoring records who ended up in the lower leagues. There is a lot more to being a winger than being fast and brilliant from 5 yards. His defence, positional play and confidence under the high ball are way off. Im sure he could improve on positional play and high balls but i dont see him bulking up anywhere near enough to be a solid defender. I hope he proves me wrong but i dont think he will.


Hence he won the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year? He's had an incredible first season and with the right coaching could go on to much more.
Re: UNBELIEVABLE
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:04 pm
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 640
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Hence he won the Albert Goldthorpe Rookie of the Year? He's had an incredible first season and with the right coaching could go on to much more.



It's a fantastic achievement for him and he is to be congratulated but i only comment on things i see with my own eyes not what i am told by the Sky Sports contingent. It's an opinion, that's all, One i hope i am wrong about but i really, really don't think i will be. The rookie of the year is a medal decided on by who the Sky Sports team are buttering up at the time. Max Jowitt got it last season, never heard from him since, Andre Savelio the season before, He has done nowt either. For me, he isn't the best rookie at Wigan let alone the league.
