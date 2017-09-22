JWarriors wrote: As I've previously stated though, since our big guns returned we have won 73% of our games. The only team with a better win ratio is Cas. So it would seem (and I agree) that its not the results people are unhappy with, but the brand of rugby we play.

I think this just further underlines the uselessness of stats.Whatever the percentages say, the Cas fixture was a signal game because it demonstrated beyond doubt what more and more of us have been starting to suspect, namely that we are not much of a team.Whether that's down to the players or coaching staff, or both - I suspect the latter - it's quite evident that we are fine, when fully fit, to trundle on among the also-rans, and occasionally (very occasionally!) hand out a hammering to the lesser lights, but at the end of the table where we have ambitions to be, we are very, very second rate.Cas did us effortlessly without even being motivated, when Wigan literally had everything to play for.It was beyond pathetic, and in many ways - despite the occasional good stuff we've shown since the returns from injury - it's the only game of 2017 that matters thus far, because it's the one that has finally clarified things.I hope Cas win tonight and that we beat Wakey. But I won't be upset if either or both of those matches go against us. What can't happen, won't - so whatever goes on this weekend, Wigan will NOT win the Grand Final, and would most likely be humiliated again, this time on a much bigger stage. I suspect it would be better for all concerned if the season ended now and we got on with the very pressing matter of doing what we can to reconstruct our excuse for a team.