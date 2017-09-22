|
Good post Itchy. Personally, I feel that this unprecedented level of unrest amongst the fan base has been caused by the fact that our level of performance hasn't met the expectations of some when we returned to virtual full fitness. People were, rightly, understanding and patient through the injury crisis and then, IMO, expected to see some champagne rugby when our troops returned. Actually, the run of results up to the Cas game has been OK but it hasn't been good to watch. That woeful performance against Cas would appear to be the straw that broke the camel's back.
jinkin jimmy wrote:
It would be just our luck that Cas hand us a lifeline tonight by beating Hull and we mess it up by getting beat by Wakey tomorrow.
Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:42 pm
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Unlike many supporters I have been increasingly unhappy for 3 seasons so level of injuries earlier in the although unfortunate hasn't really swung my views that much because even with a full team I just don't think we are good enough. Our style of play hasn't progressed and we have been overtaken by quite a few teams in what comparatively is generally a lower standard than a few years ago with Cas the exception to the rule.
I actually don't think that even with a full squad we can actually play "champagne" rugby. Any semblance of individuality has been strangled. The chances of players playing what they see is zero until we 20 points down with 10 minutes to go. We never adopt changes to style or structure irrespective of who the opposition is - just how hard do we try to do something different or negate opposition strengths?
In a sport where the kicking game out of hand and from the tee has become increasingly important we think a kicking competition when the season has already started and sticking with a guy who the whole world knows cant kick (TL) is sufficient and shows what great "attitude" we have. You couldn't make something like that up.
I hope this season could be a watershed for IL. I'm not so sure about one or two sullen players or if SW can adapt to changes not generated by himself.
jinkin jimmy wrote:
As I've previously stated though, since our big guns returned we have won 73% of our games. The only team with a better win ratio is Cas. So it would seem (and I agree) that its not the results people are unhappy with, but the brand of rugby we play.
Well said Itchy. I know some of you guys have been watching Wigan man (or woman) and and boy for a lifetime, and I only hope IL and the club take fans' concerns seriously. I really hope that don't kid themselves that it's just a a few "squeaky wheels" complaining, cos in my experience it's everyone I talk to in the town.
On a personal level I was excited to be in a position to be a ST holder and watch rugby regularly every week. And, going back to the start of the season, with ST returning, there was plenty of optimism around.
As it turned out, I could hardly have chosen a worse season!
